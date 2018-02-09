Beginners Guide to Winter Olympics

If you’re like me, you’ve never watched the Winter Olympics. The Winter Olympics have never had any sports that I was ever emotionally invested in like the Summer Olympics do. But I decided this year that I was going to give them a shot.

One of the main events that I am going to be looking forward to watching is curling. Curling is one of the most unique sports I have ever seen in my whole life. Curling originated in the 16th century in Scotland. They started off by playing on frozen ponds with some rocks they found. This is a pretty basic story and I honestly have no idea who in their right minds decided it should be an Olympic sport, but I am so glad they snuck their way in there. Curling is actually one of the sports that were involved in the inaugural Olympics, but the International Olympic Committee did not recognize the results of the event until 2006. There was a video a few weeks ago I found on Twitter of P. Diddy curling and it was the greatest thing that has ever graced my timeline.

Luge is another event that I am excited for. Before I started writing this I thought that luge was the same as what they did in “Cool Runnings.” I was very excited to see some Jamaican guys dominate the Winter Olympics in the luge, but apparently they are different events. Luge is when only one person is on the sled and lays on his or her back and then pulls him or herself towards the track. In bobsledding, it is a two or four-man team and they have to push the sled for up to 50 meters before getting in the sled. Either one can’t disappoint me because I just like to see humans on small sleds flying 90 miles per hour on some snow.

Figure Skating is always a fan favorite in the Olympics and I never really understood it. I would watch more figure skating if it was like one of the greatest movies ever made, “Blades of Glory.” Will Ferrell and Jon Heder portray two rival figure skaters that have completely different personalities that get into a fight on the awards platform and are banned for life. They go their separate ways, but they couldn’t stay away from the sport, so they found a loophole in the system and started performing as a duo. They go on to be the most perfect duo in the competition. After re-watching the movie I feel like it is necessary to ask, is it still possible for Ferrell and Heder to register forthe event?

Skiing probably has the biggest star of the Olympics and one of the only two people I have ever heard of, Lindsay Vonn. Skiing seems like an exclusively white-collar sport. I’ve never once wanted to ski in my life, and maybe that’s because I don’t feel like falling and becoming a giant snowball, that would destroy the ski resort that people are staying at. Speed skiing is terrifying to watch. I don’t know if you could ever pay me enough to stick some twigs under my feet and tell me to fly down a mountain while propelling myself with some other sticks. I think the sign of a great sport is when you’re terrified to do whatever you are watching on your television screen, and skiing passes that test.

The last sport I’m looking forward is snowboarding, because of Shaun White. It seems like White has been around forever because I feel like I’ve heard about him when I was eight years old, and he was dominating the Olympics. My fellow sports editor, Hayley Richards and I were talking about White the other day and I looked up to see how old he was and I was flabbergasted to find out he was only 31- years-old. If you‘d told me that White was 45-years-old, I wouldn’t have batted an eye. Granted, I never really look at pictures of him or follow up on his life but he’s just been around way too long to only be 31- years- old.

Give the Winter Olympics a chance this year, I plan to watch all the events very closely and take notes so that I can recreate the events on campus because we are apparently going to have several more months of winter.