Valentine’s Day? What’s the point?

I’ve never given much thought to what this holiday we call Valentine’s Day truly is. Why does it cause such an uproar within my age group? I’ve always wondered this. Is it just a reason to go spend money on your significant other, if that person even exists?

Maybe because I have yet to receive chocolates from someone other than my mom, I don’t understand all the hype about Valentines Day. I can only think of the cheesy pre-made valentines with cartoons and quotes that I had to buy for every Valentine’s day party in elementary school. I’ll be honest, I looked forward to those parties mainly because we had snacks and almost everyone brought candy.

But those were the days where we did not put much thought into the holiday. It was just a time of drawing hearts, sharing candy, and coloring everything pink and red. But as we’ve grown older, we stopped giving each other candy and cartoon-covered valentines, and now we just either exchange gifts between friends, or with our boyfriend or girlfriend.

Early February seem to be the hardest time of the year to get through for most people that do not have a significant other. Why is that? I’ll never understand it. Just scroll through your Twitter feed during February, you’ll see girls post something about wanting a date on Valentine’s Day, and guys will post something about how there are no girls worthy of taking on a date.

I won’t lie to myself as I wondered if the holidays would be more enjoyable if it was spent with a significant other, but this time of year is considered “cuffing-season.” It is the time of year where people who are single find themselves wanting to be “tied down,” or in a serious relationship with someone else. Now I don’t know if this concept is legitimate but it is prominent within my generation.

Like I’ve said before, all you have to do is scroll through your twitter feed and you will most likely find someone making complaints. Valentine’s Day is just another day, there’s no need to make desperate calls for a secret admirer to send you some candy or flowers at your door.

Most girls who ask for that would probably call you creepy for doing that if it was on any other day of the year, let’s be serious. There’s nothing wrong with sending your friends some candy, or receiving some from your family if you don’t have that special someone in your life.

Treat yourself to a nice dinner or have a group of friends take you out. It’s just another day of the year, and you will survive-yet another Valentine’s Day without a special someone.