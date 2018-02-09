Let us take major classes sooner

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

When we enroll in college, we are told that there are courses that must be taken in order for us to fulfill our general education requirements, such as theatre and speech.

Now, I can understand why speech is required considering that it actually does prepare us for public speaking, a skill that’s needed in almost every profession.

However, theatre may be an interest that many of us might have, but does that mean that it’s going to help someone who’s studying accounting?

If we must take these required courses at least provide us with classes that will benefit us as adults.

Provide courses that will show us how to file taxes, how to build a resume, or what to look for when signing a lease.

Provide us with materials that we can use not only now, but in the future as well.

Maybe if I took classes that taught me the basics of adulthood, and how to manage my time or my budget, I wouldn’t mind waking up at 9 a.m. knowing that that information will benefit me in the long-run.

We’ve already taken history, English, science, math, and electives in high school, so why do we have to take them again?

Having to undergo 12 years of schooling only to get to college to take the same classes with similar curriculums is repetitive.

There is already a financial strain with loans and out-of-pocket costs, so why pay for classes that are clearly unnecessary?

I understand the concept of reinforcing material to retain information efficiently, but deciding on what classes that we want to take as though we’re shopping in a catalog seems a bit unorthodox semester after semester.

It is appreciated though when professors do ask their students what they want to learn during the semester because then, I get the satisfaction of knowing that I’m going to learn about subjects that I’m interested in.

College is supposed to be about exploration and the adrenalin that comes with it when we discover something new for the first time.

When I first arrived at college I was amazed at all of the different majors there were to choose from until I discovered that I wouldn’t be able to partake any of my major courses until my junior year.

College students accept the challenges that come with each new course we take each semester, although, the idea of learning subjects that challenge us both mentally and intellectually would be helpful for our growing minds.

It’s said that the human brain fully develops in our mid-20s, so I would like to gain as much knowledge as I can before then.

A curriculum that stimulates my mind as well as prepares me for future challenges that I will face after college are the focus.

Classes that not only prepare us in our career fields, but develop are creative thought process would be enlightening.