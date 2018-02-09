Mobile videogames aren’t real games

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I play video games. I built a computer that is powerful enough to run any kind of game. I don’t own an Xbox One or PS4, but I appreciate those consoles. There is one kind of video game I despise. Mobile games are the worst kind of video game, because they provide the illusion of fun while wanting more of your money.

You may be addicted to Candy Crush or Super Mario Run. Let me tell you, on my iPhone, I don’t have any games installed. I use my phone for communicating with other people and other essential phone tasks. I don’t use my phone as a crutch, I use it as a tool.

What I mean by this is, I’m not the kind of person that spends hours glued to my screen. Mobile games are the most money hungry, simplest games. They don’t require a controller and are usually not action-packed. They are usually games that you play to pass the time.

I don’t use my phone to pass the time. I have more fun and important things to do. A lot of games have this coin system, which is a ripoff pay-to-play feature. Most popular mobile games follow a freemium format, which is short for ‘free premium.’ Its sad that people get addicted to these games that aren’t even challenging to play.

One of my friends installed Pathfinder Adventures, a deck building game based on the popular tabletop roleplaying game. You get the tutorial for free as well as the first chapter. You have to buy other chapters and characters, which empties your bank account. My friend uninstalled it because he didn’t want to pay to play it.

Pokémon Go is a rare breed of mobile game that puts a good idea to use. You walk around and catch Pokémon. Die-hard players will do anything to catch their favorites. This might also lead to people trespassing and getting lost.

Clash of Clans is a game where you build defenses against attacking goblins. The first thing they teach you in the tutorial is ‘spend coins on this’ and ‘spend emeralds on that.’ This isn’t a game, this is just something that rewards you for spending money.

There are also those games that are heavily advertised. “Mobile Strike” is an example. They even got Arnold Schwarzenegger to appear in the commercials. Once you download “Mobile Strike”and play it, it teaches you how to play. The first thing it tells you to do is to build stuff, and there is a green button that says “buy more for $4.99.” It also has a part of the tutorial that says “tap ‘missions’ to get rewards.” A lot of mobile games pleasure the brain’s reward center, which increases the chance that the player will continue to play it. If the player plays more, they are persuaded to pay more money for more coins.

These aren’t video games, they’re money grabbing click-fests. They are time passers that draw players in. To me, they’re not fun because they are boring to me. Thats what I think of mobile games.