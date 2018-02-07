Don’t get Super bowl sickness

The Super Bowl has been a long-standing American tradition for generations. This past Sunday many of us spent our afternoons stuffing our faces with finger foods, and watching the Eagles take down the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

The Super Bowl time has been argued on many occasions that it should be moved to Saturday instead of Sunday. Although I can see the perks to this change, I have a different alternative. I think the Super Bowl simply needs to be moved up in time, perhaps to 3 p.m.

According to a report done by The Verge, the average length of a complete Super Bowl game, including half time, is 3 hours and 44 minutes. The game this past Sunday began at 5:30p.m. and was over by 9:30pm. This might not seem late, but throw in about 15 minutes of talking afterwards, 10 minutes to help clean up food, 5 minutes to say your goodbyes, and a 30 minute drive home from the party; before you know it you aren’t getting back to your house until about 10:30p.m. This, combined with the possible hangover the next day if you were drinking, is a big cause of the famous “Super Sick Monday.”

“Super Sick Monday” is the Monday after the Super Bowl when according to USA Today; an average of 14 million people will not show up to work. “Super Sick Monday” is the second most called in day of work after New Year’s Day. Because of the high expectancy of this skip day, USA Today also reported that 33% of employers would further investigate if employees were actually lying about why they are not coming in to work. Twenty-two percent of these employers have even reported firing an employee because of a fake excuse used on “Super Sick Monday.”

All of these facts had me thinking, what are some ways we can help lower these numbers a bit?

Obviously, no one wants to skip out on a Super Bowl party, so the idea of just staying home seemed a little out of the question. It’s no fun to have to leave the party early either, especially not during the always famous half-time show. So, I came to the conclusion that the Super Bowl should merely be moved up a couple hours.

If the event started at 2 or 3p.m., I think that would benefit many people. Super Bowl parties could begin around noon, the game could be getting over around 6p.m., and everyone could have a little more time to rest before heading off to work the next morning.

Super Bowl Sunday is such a big tradition for football fans nationwide. It doesn’t seem right to move it to Saturday. Moving the big game up a couple hours though could help us all drag our butts to work and class the next day.