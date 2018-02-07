Tune in to your dad’s music

Classic Rock is timeless. I listen to Rush, Led Zeppelin, and Queen a lot. I listen to songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s every day. I would say I have an obsession with 20th century music. On the way to class you’ll see me wearing my headphones and possibly hearing me blasting Phil Collins, Michael Jackson, The Hollies, or Yes. That may seem like a broad range of musical taste and you’ve hit the nail on the head, my friend. That’s right. “To be a rock, and not to roll,” that is the question. (Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin). Today’s youth are into hip-hop, and pop… and that’s cool and all, however it doesn’t have the same sound as the classics.

Today you can make music solely on a computer in a Digital Audio Workstation. I find mainstream music to be not of my taste. Maybe I’m old fashioned. Or I listen to too much ‘Dad Rock.’ It doesn’t matter what people say.

When I play 80s music today, there’s always a person that says they heard it in a recent movie or something. This is because the impact of the 80s still resonates. The songs are so catchy, so good, and the lyrics are still relevant. Especially “99 Luftballons” by Nena.

If you haven’t tried listening to classic tunes, I suggest following my playlists on Spotify. Search my name and you’ll find plenty of them. Does that sound excellent? Good because I’m just getting started. (“C’mon baby finish what you started. I’m incomplete. That ain’t no way to treat the broken hearted.” (Van Halen’s Finish What Ya Started)) I own a walkman, and prefer vinyl over digital sound. I aspire to become an audiophile, an aficionado of sound vibrations. If you’re reading this and still want to listen to your modern music, consider the past.

My parents said before the internet, life was more fun. I don’t know about that, but I do know one thing. The music was better; the advent of digital music killed music, and if it didn’t kill it, less of the music that is released today is good. This might be because, when you make it easier to make music, more non-talented people think they can make it big.

Old school dance songs are also things I appreciate. “You can dance if you want to, you can leave your friends behind.” (The Safety Dance – Men Without Hats). You can find me listening to “Whip it” by DEVO on the way to class. There’s nothing wrong with old music.

There’s also nothing wrong with new music, but it‘s beyond my realm of listening. Old music is my pride and joy. Its my happy place, and my groove. You shouldn’t consider old songs unworthy of a listening time. You can take these words with a grain of salt, or you can turn up the radio. It’s up to you.