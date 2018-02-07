No Donald, not clapping during your speech is not treason

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

During President Trump’s first state of the union address, many people were unsurprised to see that Democratic members of Congress often refrained from clapping. Perhaps less expected was the response from Trump on Monday, when he called those who remained seated “treasonous” and “un-American.”

Not only is this sort of statement childish and entirely unpresidential, it is also the result of a much larger problem in America. As a nation we have an incredibly unhealthy idea of what it means to be patriotic.

So many people have this idea that patriotism and loving ones country entails an unwavering support of whatever the government does. This is absurd, but it is a problem that has plagued our country for a long time.

For instance, people who spoke out against invading Iraq were instantly labeled traitors to their country. Same for protests against the Vietnam War. Time and time again we see this toxic idea that every single citizen must line up behind a president and support every war they declare, every immigration ban they propose or surveillance program they start.

It is not the duty of either the American public or of Congress to fall in line. If Trump thinks that branding dissenters as traitors or worse will cause people to stop disagreeing with him then he is sorely mistaken.

Every president has to deal with an opposing party. Most of them managed to do it maturely and respectfully. Whining and calling people names for disagreeing is the opposite of that. As Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth said, “I swore an oath…to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.”