Smashing Pumpkins reunite in 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In the past two years we have seen some of the greatest 80’s and 90’s bands reunite and introduce their sound to younger generations. There was one band in particular that 90’s music fans were curious to see reunite, that band being the Smashing Pumpkins.

Last Saturday lead vocalist/guitarist of the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan, announced on social media that him, percussionist Jimmy Chamberlin, and guitarist James Iha are coming together to make their tenth studio album. The only original member who will not be joining the reunion is bassist D’arcy Wretzky. Not only are fans excited to hear the band is back, but also knowing that Rick Rubin will be producing their new album.

For those who don’t know who Rubin is, he is a well-known rock and hip-hop music producer.

He has worked with artists such as: The Beastie Boys, Run DMC, Slayer, Johnny Cash, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, just to name a few.

The alternative rock band began their career in Chicago in 1988. Corgan and Iha were the first two members to form the band. Their first album was released in 1991 called “Gish.” The group received positive feedback from the album from music critics, as well as the fans. It sold one million copies, and received a platinum award from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In 1993, “Siamese Dream” was their second studio album, but the first album that brought the group mainstream success.

Some songs off that album are “Cherub Rock,” “Today,” and “Disarm.” The song “Today,” was a song inspired by Corgan’s long battle with depression, which softened the already heavy sounding group.

Within two years, Smashing Pumpkins released what would be their greatest album, “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” in 1995. The two-disc CD, was certified a diamond award by the RIAA, with over 10 million copies sold. Most people who are introduced to the Smashing Pumpkins usually hear songs off of this album including: “Zero,” “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” “Tonight, Tonight,” “1979,” and “Thirty-Three.” The album was based around growing up and saying goodbye to your younger self, and learning to grow up in a very complex world. Like any other rock band in the 90’s, the Smashing Pumpkins had their great share of success, as well as downfalls. Drugs, toxic relationships, and fame got the best of them, which caused for the original members to split up in 2000. The Smashing Pumpkins tried to reunite once again in 2006, but the sound was not the same. With so many members transitioning into the band and others leaving, it caused major chaos and a decrease in album sales, due to fans not being able to keep up with the changes.

After settling their differences along with getting sober, Corgan, Chamberlin, and I have decided now is the time to come together, make amends, and create another masterpiece album.

What makes the Smashing Pumpkins such a great band is their diverse sound, and realistic lyrics. Let’s hope that the album will be released sooner than expected.