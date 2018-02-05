Rousey signs full-time deal

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On March 29, 2015, at WrestleMania 31, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey the undefeated UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion entered the WWE ring for the first time.

At the behest of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, she would Judo throw Triple H and shove down Stephanie McMahon after teasing an armbar in a WrestleMania moment that would be talked about for days.

Speculation grew that the plan was to have The Rock and Ronda Rousey take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 32 in front of over 100,000 fans next year.

Later that year Rousey suffered her first loss in the UFC. It was after this that she disappeared from the limelight for a while. Leaving WWE fans to wonder if she would still appear in the WWE.

When WWE allowed Brock Lesnar to fight at UFC 200 in exchange for a favor (a favor that has yet to be cashed in), Rousey’s name came up as a possible candidate among fans to be the one to return the favor.

She returned to the Octagon Dec 30, 2016, where she lost by TKO in 48 seconds. After two devastating losses, the question remained would she return to the UFC or join pro wrestling? During the Mae Young Classic, a WWE all women’s wrestling tournament, Rousey and two of her friends came to support their friend who was a part of the tournament.

The group of friends were, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir who are known as the Four Horsewomen of MMA for many years.

It was during this event that speculation started to grow as members of the WWE’s Four Horsewomen the group of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley (Sasha Banks is also a member but was not involved) Shayna Baszler during one of her tournament matches.

Then during an interview with Rousey, Duke, and Shafir on Sep 5, 2017, they were interrupted by three of the Four Horsewomen of the WWE.

Rousey said, “You name the time, you name the place” “we’ll be waiting to hear from you”. This sent wrestling fans into a frenzy the new rumor was it would be Four Horsewomen versus Four Horsewomen at Survivor Series in what some assumed would be UFC’s part of the 2016 deal.

Survivor Series came and went without any more confrontations between the two teams.

In December rumors started that Rousey had been meeting with Triple H and was seen training at the WWE’s performance center.

By the end of the month, it was said by multiple outlets

that Rousey was close to signing a deal with the WWE.

After Stephanie McMahon announced the first ever all women’s royal rumble match.

The general consensus among WWE fans was that she would debut as an entrant in the royal rumble match and possibly win it.

She put those rumors to rest Jan 25, 2018, in an interview with TMZ saying she was leaving for Colombia to finish shooting “Mile 22” and wouldn’t be back in the states until mid-February. She also said she hadn’t signed a deal with WWE.

Jan 28, 2018, was a night where history was made with the 31st annual Royal Rumble event. The main event was the women’s royal rumble match With Asuka winning the match

she stood in the ring with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair the Raw Women’s Champion and the Smackdown Live Women’s Champion respectively.

It appeared that Asuka would decide who she was going to face until some unfamiliar music started to play. To the fans excitement, Rousey stepped through the curtain wearing a T-shirt and jacket that resembled “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s, who she got permission from to use the nickname “Rowdy” when she first started in MMA.

She entered the ring and pointed to the WrestleMania sign effectively shattering the internet. Ronda Rousey told ESPN that “ This is my life now. First priority on my time line for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt.

Now the question remains what is she going to do when she becomes a full-time WWE Superstar after she returns from filming Mile 22, which should conclude mid-February.

She will be at WrestleMania but whether they put her in a title match, which I think it is too early to do, the Four Horsewomen (MMA) vs. Four Horsewomen (WWE) match that they are still teasing, or the match that we have been waiting for since WrestleMania 31.

It will be an awesome ride. The Road to WrestleMania just got Rowdy.