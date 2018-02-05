What’s coming to Netflix in February

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Grab some popcorn and get comfy, because Netflix is coming out with some new TV shows and movies that you will not want to get up for unless it’s to use the bathroom.

If you are a series type of person, then February is for you.

Netflix has come out with 30 different original movies, tv shows, and specials; most of which are television series.

Two big Netflix series include the new show “Altered Carbon,” starring Joel Kinnaman, a gritty sci-fi/ crime thriller based on a lone surviving soldier fighting among others whom were defeated trying to stop the uprising of the New World. He must also solve a murder.

Or will “Mute,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, steal the show? “Mute” takes place in a Berlin of the future, a mute bartender’s search for his missing lady lover takes him deeper and deeper into the city’s criminal central.

So who will win? “Altered Carbon” was released Feb 2, 2018 and “Mute” is set to release Feb 23, 2018.

Some other new Netflix Originals include: “Coach Snoop,” “Queer Eye,” “Everything Sucks!,” “Seven Seconds,” and many more.

One of my personal favorites is “Bates Motel.” Like many other students, we don’t have time to sit down during a scheduled time and watch each programs new episode.

Many others and myself can binge watch the entire fifth season of Bates Motel while working on homework on our own time.

If sitting down for more than eight hours at a time doesn’t float your boat, no fear there are some great movies entering the Netflix Universe.

Movies such as “American Pie 1 & 2,” “Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Twelve,” and “Thirteen,” and “Hurt Locker” plan to arrive at the beginning of the month.

Along with those who like Disney, Ella Enchanted will also be assigned in the line up.With all of the new movies and shows coming to Netflix this month, means they have to make some room. Some of the movies that will no longer be on Netflix include; “Project X” and “The Benchwarmers.”

Along with what is leaving this month, shows like “Family Guy” Season 1-8, “Brain Games” Season 3-4, and many more are set to leave throughout the month.

If nothing in February has you jumping for joy, a preview of what you can expect in March include shows like “13 Reasons Why” and “Marvel’s Iron Fist.”

Along with some movies you can expect to see, include “Pandora and Deidra,” and “Laney Rob a Train.”

The next few months have a lot in store for the Netflix community. There are a lot of new Netflix series to keep you busy for hours on end.

So grab all of your pillows and blankets that you have, and make sure your snake bin is full, because you will not want to get out of bed unless it is to go to class.

Sit back and relax, and enjoy all of the new Netflix shows they have to offer.