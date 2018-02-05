Chili cook-off brings the heat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
JOSH PURNELL/COURIER STAFF The Western Illinois University School of Agriculture hosted its annual chili cook-off Thursday at the Macomb American Legion, serving hot dogs, chili, deserts and drinks while chefs competed for the golden ladle, awarded to the best chili. Proceeds from the event will go towards offsetting the costs of the annual Ag Awards Banquet.
