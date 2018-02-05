The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.

Western Courier

Chili cook-off brings the heat

February 5, 2018
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






JOSH PURNELL/COURIER STAFF
The Western Illinois University School of Agriculture hosted its annual chili cook-off Thursday at the Macomb American Legion, serving hot dogs, chili, deserts and drinks while chefs competed for the golden ladle, awarded to the best chili. Proceeds from the event will go towards offsetting the costs of the annual Ag Awards Banquet.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The independent student newspaper of Western Illinois University. Serving Macomb since 1905.
Chili cook-off brings the heat