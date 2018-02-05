Negotiations continue through February

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Two rooms. Two groups of people. One man running back and forth between the rooms for hours at a time. That’s where Western Illinois University and the University Professionals of Illinois (UPI) Local 4100 Chapter at Western currently stand.

According to Associate Provost for Budget, Planning & Personnel Russell Morgan, after four months of mediation, progress is being made towards reaching a contract between the two groups, but more work is expected with two planned mediation sessions left in February.

“What happens is that the mediators bring supposals back and forth between the two teams, but occasionally we do sit down in pairs and talk things out with each other,” Morgan said. “I suppose it has been helpful in that it makes us be creative and I think we have made good progress. I’m not satisfied with it just yet since we don’t have a contract but we have made progress.”

“Supposals” is the term Morgan uses because it is more appropriate for how the two parties are currently exchanging ideas with one another.

“In mediation, the term that we use is called a ‘supposal,’ so that when you are trying to be creative, working off the record and not using any binding language, so we go back and forth saying ‘suppose we did this.’ This allows us to bounce some ideas back and forth off of each other and move us along to an agreement.”

While the ongoing of federally mediated sessions have been kept confidential, Morgan in a memo posted on Jan. 26, 2018, said that the information presented in a recent UPI was inaccurate because the last on the record proposal dated back to September of 2017.

“There has been a lot of change on our side and some change on their side and although I can’t talk about the specifics of those, they know full well that we have moved a lot,” Morgan said. “I don’t expect them to, and I appreciate that neither side has talked about what has happened during mediation for the sake of confidentiality, what I hoped to hear is something acknowledging the fact that we have been working towards agreement.”

Among issues that have been talked about over the previous months have been minima lanes, to which Morgan said have been a factor in the development of creative supposals.

“We have tried to move from those proposals, and one of the things we have heard in the fall is that people really don’t want to give up the minima,” Morgan said. “We have tried to create proposals that would create some restructuring of the increases that people get such as promotions without giving up the minima lanes, creative things that would try to benefit both sides based around that.”

To Morgan, these mediation sessions have been helpful, and while the mediation sessions are scheduled to end soon there are multiple avenues both parties can take after Feb. 28.

“I think we really don’t have a timeline at this point, at this point we have (two) more mediation sessions. That takes us up all the way through the end of February on the 28th and at that point we can decide to either continue mediation, which doesn’t have to end at that point. We can also go back to face-to-face proposals or even do both together, or we can move in a number of other directions.”

As both sides move forward, Administrators and UPI members will continue to meet on Feb. 15 and 28. Whether there is an end in the near future though is uncertain.

“We have moved a long way and I think that the administration has taken into account the feedback we have seen from both the administration side and from the community.”

As of Feb. 2, Western has published their current proposal at http://www.wiu.edu/provost/negotiationsupdate.php. Tuesday’s Western Courier will analyze the proposal in-depth as this coverage continues