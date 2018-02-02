Western student wins sweepstakes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Illinois University sophomore from Broadview, Illinois, was announced as one of the grand prizewinners for Sodexo's recent national sweepstakes.

Sodexo is a global organization providing services in health care, energy and resources, schools and more.

However, to gain students attention here at Western, Sodexo campus services here in the resident dining halls sponsor and promote two national sweepstakes a semester.

Students from 600 different colleges and universities all over the nation under Sodexo services including Clark University, the University of Denver, and New Mexico State University, participated in the EAT TO THE BEAT “Can’t Beat That” Sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes were to heighten flavor in the dining halls and to pay respect to well-known music and song lyrics recognizable to the students.

The concept allowed the students to recreate traditional menus from the dining halls, by incorporating song lyrics as the theme.

The idea was to introduce the students to innovative ways of perception through the combination of music and food.

The sweepstakes for the fall semester ended on Nov. 27, with 10 grand prizewinners, 10 first place winners, and five-second place winners awarded.

As a grand prize winner, Thurman was awarded a pair of Beats Studio Wireless Headphones and a JBL Pulse Wireless Speaker, as well as recognition from Western.

The first-place winners received a Beats Pill Plus Wireless Speaker and the second place winners received a $100 Best Buy gift card.

Anna Filson, the marketing manager for Sodexo at Western Illinois University here in Macomb, said that Western has awarded at least four students within the last 10 years.

“It’s fun, it’s easy to enter, and even though it’s nationwide it’s clear that anyone could win,” Filson said.

Sodexo has also created the Stop Hunger Foundation, a non-profit organization funded to help lessen childhood hunger in the United States.

Sodexo looks forward to more winners in their current sweepstakes contest, Air, Land, or Sea.

A sweepstakes where six randomly selected winners will get the chance to receive a Panasonic Toughbook 54, an Apple MacBook Air and a 500-dollar Apple gift card, or an iPad Pro 9.7 with a life proof case and a $500 Apple gift card.

With Sodexo’s reception from this nationwide promotion, students are sure to line up, in hopes of submitting their entry for the next

sweepstakes.