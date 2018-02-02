Mechs to march on Q-Lot

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Feb. 10th-11th, the 2018 Agriculture Mechanization Club will be hosting their 48th annual Farm Expo in Western Hall.

Jana Knupp, Adviser and Vice President of Advertising, says of their 285 registered vendors there are a variety of items on display.

“There will be vendors ranging from Agricultural products like livestock, feed, and equipment that a producer would use as well as seed and chemical, to more type of houseware so cabinetry and woodworking,” Krupp said.

This number seems to be continuously growing in efforts of students in the Ag Mech Club to ensure the success of their yearly expo.

“This is the largest student-run farm show in the nation, so our students are really in charge of going out and finding the vendors,” Krupp said.

This doesn’t only benefit the students in the Ag Club by allowing them to attend conferences and buy new equipment for the shop.

“It’s a really good experience for students to work in sales, cold calling, and negotiating with those vendors,” says Adviser Knupp.

Vice President of Expo Operations, Amber Hoener, is in charge of vendors at the expo, keeping records up to date, and confirming that vendors have paid for booths.

Being that agriculture is one of four Signature Programs offered within the College of Business and Technology, one could imagine what draws these merchants to the Farm Expo.

“We’ve had people who have been there for 15+ years,” Hoener explains when asked how they receive so many vendors to attend the event.

Knupp agreed with Hoener’s experience.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a strong relationship with many of them so that they come back year to year,” Knupp said. “We have introduced what we call research row, and that is research that our faculty and students have worked on “We will have a demonstration there of hydroponics, so growing plants with water and no soil, so people will be able to see it there in action.”

This year the event has expanded and has added what is called a Kids Corner, consisting of activities to entertain young children such as a bouncy house and a bunch of agriculture-related activities, one being a tractor pull called Tot-Rod Pedal Pulls. This appeals to younger attendees as it is a pedal tractor that sits low to the ground, children will pedal with weights attached to the back, testing who is the strongest by seeing who can pedal the furthest, declaring that child the first place winner.

The Kids Corner will also include a kiddie pool filled with corn and agriculture-related toys. The show will have booths of farm machinery, sales and services companies, management companies, emerging technology, livestock and crop supplies, structures, and new cars and trucks, showcasing the different components that agriculture consists of. As well as farm toy shows and crafts on the second-floor Kids Corner.

According to Hoener, the show has become one of the hallmark yearly events at Western.

“A lot of people really do know about it, I never realized how many people actually did,” Hoener said, “I think we’re going to have five to six thousand people.”

When asked about how people know about the Expo Show Knupp further said that the club has been successfully promoting the event.

“It’s a lot of advertising, so I’ve actually been in charge of advertising this year so we are doing a lot of radio and newspaper ads, as well and interviews and press releases, this year we are doing more of a digital campaign.”

The Ag Mech Club has also implemented geofencing in the Macomb, Peoria, and surrounding areas to help spread the word of the event.