‘The new norm’ Facilities looks to tackle deferred maintenence

Facilities management looks to replace a chiller in Thompson Hall as they begin to tackle hundreds of millions of dollars in deferred maintenence. Cleanup continues at the Higgins Hall demolition site, which facilities managment oversees as some of the deferred maintenence is completed.

Just over a year ago, in the heat the Illinois state budget impasse, it was announced that facilities management would be looking at over $400 million in deferred maintenance projects for the foreseeable future.

Now, under a new director and with appropriations in place, Western Illinois University’s maintenance staff is preparing to tackle what has been described as a “mountain” of work by Director Ken Griffin.

“One of the plans that the Vice President for Administrative Affairs is looking for is for me to develop a plan, how are we going to tackle this monstrous load of deferred maintenance that has come about because we have been through many years where we have been through either underfunding or no funding,” Griffin said. “We are blessed this year to have a budget but it’s not the full budget that we asked for.”

According to Griffin, there are a number of projects to address deferred maintenance in different stages of development include work on the university’s piping, air conditioning and roofing, to which Superintendent of Building Maintenance Troy Rhoads spoke on.

“We have to look at roofs, those are a significant issue that we have to take into consideration. We also have to look at putting a new chiller in Thompson,” Rhoads said. “We have been operating off of a temporary chiller there for a while now and we have to start looking at replacing that in the next year.”

That chiller would remove approximately $1-2 million in deferred maintenance once installed, however Rhoads said that facilities management needs to think in the long term in order to sustain progress.

“We don’t want to look at the cheapest way to replace that chiller, we want to look at the best way and what is going to be useful in the long term rather than the first initial cost,” Rhoads said. “We have to look at the lifelong cost because that chiller should last us another 25 to 30 years.”

Griffin added that this is the outlook facilities management will need to maintain throughout each of their upcoming projects.

“Every significant maintenance and repair project we do we see as an opportunity to address deferred maintenance so that we can reduce our future expenses so that they don’t further get away from us,” Griffin said.

One of those factors includes what it will cost to maintain the new equipment, which is a pressing concern as facilities management looks to fill re-opened positions and negotiate with current staff.

“There are a handful of positions that we anticipate refilling,” Griffin said. “We are also in negotiations with our union, we are in discussions with them as to how do we approach that staffing need, and those are taking place right now in these upcoming weeks.”

A lean staff, as described by Rhoads, but one that impressed Griffin as he began to visit Western.

“One of the good thing reemphasized is that I was surprisingly impressed with the quality of staff, of people, here, not just that I work with but those in other departments as well,” Griffin said. “I was really impressed with how sharp, intelligent, and dedicated they were, and over these last few days I have realized that has been an accurate impression.”

As facilities management looks towards the future, they understand they will need to make conservative moves for the foreseeable future.

“I feel a lot more confident and comfortable that we are going to work this thing out, I think that is a common thread,” Rhoads said. This is our new norm, this is our operating capacity, this is our staffing capacity and we have to recognize these things in our new normal.”

Projects will be announced and complete through the next year, as facilities management looks to start making progress towards hundreds of millions of dollars of work.

