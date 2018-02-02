Growing up isn’t easy

As college students who are on their own for the first time in our lives, we’ve most likely all hit the point where we don’t know how to adult. Naturally we look for someone who is more adult-ish than you. However, when I call my parents who are the most adult people I know, they inform me via lecture that I am an adult now.

I don’t see the problem with wanting your mom to schedule doctors appointments for you because you hate the anxiety that rushes through your body at the first dial tone and the second and basically the whole time until they hang up. It is the same feeling you got as a child in the grocery store line when your mom had to run back in the store for an item she forgot.

The feeling that stayed with you as you slowly put the items from the cart onto the conveyor belt as you impatiently waited for your mother’s face to reappear next to you before the cashier spoke to you. That feeling is constantly in the back of my mind as I navigate through this new life that I have been thrown into. The life of adulthood. How is it that once a person hits a certain age everything seems to require payments? Suddenly simple tasks such as walking,talking,breathing, and eating feel like such a task. I did not ask for bills to pay, or to get a job just to fill my cabinets with enough food to hopefully last the rest of the month.

My pride is scolding me to not ask for help from those around me, but my stomach is begging me to reconsider my independence. When my family and friends call to check in on how I am doing I just want to break down and cry about how overwhelmed I feel. Instead I keep my head along with my pride held high and respond with a generic “I’m fine”.

In reality I am far from feeling fine. I had this plan that by the time I finish school I would have a career in the field of my choosing, a husband, kids and a fish to remind me that the journey was worth the struggle. However, as the days go on, reality seaps farther in and that plan is becoming more of a dream. Now don’t get me wrong, adulthood is not all bad. The freedom that comes with adulthood is great. Chores are not mandatory, and the only person you need permission from is yourself.

Sometimes it would be nice to have someone hovering above you to remind you how important the right amount of sleep and nutrition is. Sleep is always my go to solution for any issues that are thrown my way.

Whether the problem is boredom, academics, anxiety, or just plain old procrastination, sleep is always the answer in my book. So the next time that my parents call and they ask how I am, my tears will be ready to go as I inform them that I am taking a temporary leave from adulthood.