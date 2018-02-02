Go West is the best bet for all

Go West has been a lifesaver to us all in one-way or another. Sometimes it’s a ride to class when it’s raining, or when you’re struggling on crutches, or even a late-night cruise home from your favorite bar on the square. Go West is a wonderful resource that Macomb provides and I believe it is highly underappreciated.

After doing some research online, I learned that the Go West transit is the only unlimited access bus system in the state of Illinois. Since there is no fare fee, this makes Go West a wonderful resource not only for all of us students, but also for the community members of Macomb as well.

According to Western’s website, in May of 1998, WIU students voted 78 percent in favor of adding a fee to our tuition in order for a bus system to be implemented. Go West began with just three busses, and on their first day of operation in 1999, they had 1,200 riders. In the first year alone they had a total of 648,891 riders. This may seem like a lot but when compared to the 1,363,690 riders they had in the 2016-year that number has more than doubled.

Throughout the years, Go West has grown to now having over 30 busses and 19 different routes available. Their wide variety of routes and bus times makes transportation nearly as easy as it can possibly be. In the last 10 years alone they have made even more improvements. After Implementing GPS systems on all of their busses, riders can now track their bus locations online or even through the Go West app.

Each bus stop is also equipped with a sign that has a texting number on it so you are able to text and get the exact location of your bus. I personally love the app and how you are able to actually track where your bus is and see it approaching your location in real time. On the app the symbol representing the bus will even turn into a square when the bus is stopped at a location, and a triangle when the bus is in motion.

Having Go West in Macomb not only offers transportation to us students and the community, but it also offers many jobs. Go West employs community members as well as offering a program for students to get experience working on the busses. The students work as security mostly on weekend nights and that is a wonderful opportunity especially for students wanting to go into a law enforcement career.

My first semester of college I attended a university that didn’t offer bus services. When I came to Western Illinois University, I was beyond grateful to find out that Macomb offers the Go West transit. Whether you are a fan of public transportation or not, we can all admit that we are very lucky to have the Go West bus services here in Macomb.