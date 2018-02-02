Don’t let TV control the way you live

The media plays such a large role in our lives. It’s starting to make me question whether it is beneficial or if it is just hurting us in the end? Almost anywhere you see people with smartphones in their hands, and children half my age with their faces glued to their tablet screens. It’s very strange to me how important these devices are to us humans. It has dawned on me how many times a day we spend watching TV, or even reading gossip on social media about people we don’t even know. We are all in tune with other people’s lives, yet we don’t seem to pay attention to what is around us.

It has always shocked me how the media implements what an ideal body should look like or even a lifestyle. As someone who was exposed to the media as a young girl, it has caused me to compare myself to others. Think of how many people influence us on how we’re supposed to look.

There are several factors that cause this. The toys and dolls that we used to play with as kids gave us an unrealistic expectation on how people are supposed to look. It negatively impacts our self-esteem later on in life since we’re exposed to these expectations, and it continues to as we get older.

We do not realize how easily our minds adapt to what is around us, therefore it is essential to think about what is important to us, and not focus on the unrealistic expectations.

Recently, reality TV has become extremely popular to watch. These series showcase the lives of many different celebrities-actresses, athletes, models, etc. I find this form of “entertainment” pretty ridiculous. The fact that these shows cause people to become so wrapped up in other people’s lives can be alarming, it’s hard to imagine a life without some of these shows since they do play a large role in some people’s daily lives. I believe watching reality shows of other people’s lives, especially of those who are rich and famous, skews a person’s view on realistic expectations for themselves.

Social media is also partially to blame because of how people feel the need to post everything that goes on in their daily lives. Becoming obsessed with the idea of everyone seeing what you do in your daily routine and needing to impress others, is a common problem that many seem to face everyday.

It stems from watching unrealistic lifestyles on TV and expecting to live just like them when in reality, they are people just like us.