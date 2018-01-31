UHDS opens new options to on-campus living

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As a part of an initiative to recruit and retain students to the residence halls, University Housing and Dining Services (UHDS) is introducing and continuing proposals to make living on campus more attractive.

According to Director of Residential Facilities Joe Roselieb, UHDS developed a committee and utilized a survey to analyze what they could do in order to make on-campus housing more competitive with off-campus housing options.

“Obviously we don’t have the capability to put tanning beds in the residence halls and we aren’t going to put in gyms because we have the student rec center,” Roselieb said. “We had to look at other things in our advantage, and that was space.”

Much of that space comes from Lincoln and Washington halls, which are dedicated to single rooms only. But starting next semester, those halls will open up to students interested in living in a double at that corner of campus.

Additionally, for upperclassmen students, they will also receive a $500 stipend each semester so long as they sign up before Aug. 17.

These initiatives come from five focus areas that Roselieb said his committee focused on when creating these new initiatives.

“One of the biggest concerns was independence, students maybe don’t like the rules or they don’t like that an RA is over their shoulders,” Roselieb said. “Then there is cost, which is something that is going to be a factor to every student.”

Both of those are being addressed in the now 21+ only Washington Hall, where residing students will receive the stipend and have more independence than other residence halls.

“We are going to look at our policies and procedures can be relaxed on over the next couple of months to make that 21+ community work over there, but that is tying in our theme of independence while still maintaining the benefits of living on campus,” Roselieb said.

One potential idea that Roselieb mentioned was reducing the number of RA’s in the building to one per every other floor. Other options are still being explored as this idea develops.

Additionally, other options are also being made available, such as open housing which will enter its second year as a program at Western.

“Open housing was designed for people looking at that independence and community piece for people who want to live with others of the opposite gender, and Corbin-Olson was the perfect fit for that because of the bathrooms on both sides of the floor for each gender. We developed open housing so that regardless of sex or gender identity people could share a space.”

Other factors that Roselieb said were considered were dining options, convenience and community. He said that UHDS has attempted to connect with student groups in order to show them the benefits of living on campus with options to live together.

“We have reached out to our veteran’s programs for those individuals to let them know about these opportunities,” Roselieb said. “We have also talked to some of our Greek communities since not everyone can live at the house but we can make it so a group of their members can live on a single floor, so we want to be more target direct on some of those options.”

Another thing Roselieb mentioned was that UHDS is going to promote some of their current programs that might not be as well known, such as for half-year housing contracts.

“We don’t tout often is that the leases off campus is generally for 12 months,” Roselieb said, “but we want to promote that we can do special leases for study abroad or early graduation or student teaching to let people know that we can do semester contracts if you only need the contract for the semester, which is easier than trying to get a sublease or maybe negotiation with your landlord.”

Housing renewal has already begun for same hall/same room and same hall/different room, with group moves opening today. Contract renewal is open until Feb. 28, with March 1 being the last day to cancel a contract.