Faculty Senate clarifies issues at SGA

Faculty Senate Chair Steven Rock speaks at SGA to clarify confusion in regards to potential academic program changes.

en Rock attended the SGA meeting on Tuesday night to address some rumors and misunderstandings regarding major-minor policy changes.

Earlier last week, there was talk that the Faculty Senate had made a proposal to vote on the major-minor policy change. This change would stop students from being able to minoring in their same academic college.

There was fear that if this change was approved, many students who are currently at Western would be pushed to continue their major-minor track at different schools.

Rock made it clear that, as of now, there will be no changes to any major or minor programs at the university. He stated that there are no plans to make any changes to any of these programs any time soon.

“There are some faculty on campus that feel that some major and minor combinations don’t fit,” Rock said. “And there was a discussion at faculty senate but there was nothing in the CCPI report that came to senate that talked about that issue. And no proposal in senate that would make any changes, so as things stand now you can major in whatever you want to major in and minor in whatever minors are available for that particular major.”

While there will be no changes to the major-minor policy at this time, the General Education requirements are being under review.

According to Rock, it has been approximately 12 years since the general education requirements at Western have been looked at and reviewed.

Colton Markey, student representative to the Council for General Education, further explained the general education review.

“The change that was discussed was about comprehensive majors. There is a general education review every 10 years, which is where we go through the catalog, and determine how many credits a course should require.”

Each department head determines what needs to be changed. The council for general education will be reviewing the criteria for each comprehensive major’s general education classes. They will try to review and decide what changes need to be mad in order to benefit the students in those majors.