Operation ‘Icemelt’ arrest made

Jason R. Miller, 33, of Bushnell Ill., was arrested Monday on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after being lodged in the McDonough County jail for a previous criminal offense.

Jason R. Miller, 33, of Bushnell Ill., was arrested Monday on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after being lodged in the McDonough County jail for a previous criminal offense.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Another arrest in the multi-agency undercover drug enforcement initiative “Icemelt” was made Monday.

According to a press release from McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker Jason R. Miller, 33, of Bushnell Ill., was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Miller has previously been charged with possession of stolen property, for which he has been lodged in the McDonough County jail since Nov. 24. According to the press release, the delivery of a controlled substance charges were committed prior to his November arrest.

The investigation leading to the arrest took place over six months and was lead by the McDonough County drug unit, consisting of Macomb Police Department, the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety, and the McDonough County Sherriff’s Office.

Miller’s bond has been set at $10,000 and ten percent to apply. This bond is in addition to his previous bond, which was set for possession of stolen property.

“Icemelt” is a continuing eight-month undercover drug enforcement operation that has resulted in multiple arrests. According to the Sherriff’s Office, more arrests are anticipated to come. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.