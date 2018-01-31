Keep up with your resolutions

Over break we all celebrated the New Year and with that there comes many resolutions people intend on doing to make sure they have a great year. Common resolutions are eating healthy, working out, keeping up with homework, reading more, stop procrastinating, and many more things that we think will make our year better than the last. But if anyone is like me, they struggle to keep up with their resolutions. The stress of school and other activities can put everything that isn’t the “norm” for you on hold. Since we are busy college students, how can we ensure our resolutions are completed and not let them get away from us?

First things first, stay dedicated. I believe that the beginning of a New Year’s resolutions is the easiest to obtain because they are new. As the weeks go on people start to lose sight of their new goals, and it slowly starts to drift away from them. Whether it has to do with physical fitness, mental health or bettering yourself overall as a person, goals can be reached through a little determination and hard work.

The next thing you can do to obtain your goals is to have a friend help you. Having the support of a close friend pushes me, because I know they want me to succeed and better myself. My new year’s resolution was to go to the gym more, and luckily I have two friends with the same resolution that push me even when I don’t want to be pushed. This helps all of us to stay on track together. So far the support that my friends have provided has been helpful in maintaining our resolution.

Once I had a friend tell me that it only takes 21 days to make a life change and I could not agree more. I have been going to the gym three days a week and I am starting to notice improvements. Staying committed to your goals is the best way to complete them. Push yourself through those 21 days and your life will be turned around.

The last piece of advice I have is to make sure you can maintain that resolution all year round. Obviously the reason you picked that resolution is to help better your life style. If you truly believe it will make a difference then always maintain that goal.

All in all, we create resolutions to make our new year the best one yet. We push ourselves to be the best we can be and even with it being difficult at times, we want to complete these goals to better ourselves in the long run. As we enter February, it’s not too late to make a change to your year!