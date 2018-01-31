Valentine’s Day advice

As we leave the cold and unforgiving month of January, we look ahead to February and its shorter and easier expectations. February brings a very exciting day that everyone looks forward to. That day is Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, and the only three day weekend we have in the spring semester.

The next popular day (for some) in February is Valentine’s Day. This is a day where you and your significant other show affection towards each other, unless you’re single in which you show your affection for Ben and Jerry’s. Whether or not you consider it a Hallmark Holiday, you will most likely have to participate in some form or another if you have a significant other.

All those who fall under the ice cream lovers category have to do is not ruin it for the ones in relationships and get as much ice cream as you think you need. So while you’re preparing for the second Wednesday of February (remember to wear festive colors), there’s just a couple things to keep in mind.

Valentine’s Day is about you and your significant other (if applicable). Other people’s relationships or plans shouldn’t affect yours, unless it affects you directly which is highly doubtful, shouldn’t be a concern of yours. This extends past Valentine’s Day and should be your mentality year round. Someone’s relationship status or choice in partner does not affect you unless that partner is you and is making you uncomfortable, but I’ll get to that later.

The biggest issue with this is that some people are not okay with or feel comfortable with the LGBTQ community and my big question for this is why? Whoever someone wants to date or be with doesn’t really concern you. You can’t deny someone their happiness because you don’t believe in what they’re doing. Everyone is entitled to the pursuit of happiness and love despite what your opinions are.

I think the biggest issue in society is that we are so quick to put labels on people and have preconceived notions about those whether or not it’s true. Some people put entire groups of others into a negative category when they’ve never even talked to a person in that group. Instead of categorizing people, I think we need to make our judgements one person at a time. A simple philosophy that I try to follow is to be nice and respectful to others. It doesn’t matter who or what you are, what matters is how you treat others in general.

One final note that applies to the entire year but especially on Valentine’s Day. If you are in a social situation or on a date where you start to feel uncomfortable, say something. You don’t owe anyone your time and your safety is the most important thing. If you’re afraid to say something to the person you’re with, tell someone can you trust that can help you get out of that situation. Remember your safety is your main priority.