Letter to the Editor

Dear Courier Editor,

As the Chair of the Faculty Senate, I would like to take this opportunity to correct the inaccuracies being circulated in response to your recent article “Major problem with minor policy,” published in The Western Courier on January 24, 2018.

In September 2016, the Faculty Senate asked its Council on Curricular Programs and Instruction (CCPI) to conduct:

1) a review of the existing definitions of academic terms

2) an examination of the comprehensive major, to include:

• whether the understanding of a comprehensive major as a broad-based unit of instruction has changed to now prevent students from getting sufficient exposure outside their major disciplines

• a consideration of the restrictions placed upon comprehensive majors due to accreditation requirements

3) an examination of majors and minors within the same discipline

4) a review of the process by which departments are applying academic terms, such as the creation of emphases or options that later evolve into minors or majors

5) an examination into what constitutes a discipline, a program, and a core and consideration of adding these to the definitions of academic terms

6) a discussion of and examination into any relevant issues that arise from the review process

After extensive discussion between CCPI and the Faculty Senate, the final report was delivered last October. CCPI proposed slight changes to the definition of a comprehensive major, simplified the definition of an “option,” and suggested definitions for the terms “discipline” and “core.” These changes are fairly minor and have no effect on students, their choice of majors and/or minors, or their courses of study. CCPI is still working on the definition of “program.”

While there was discussion on the Senate floor about the appropriateness of certain minors paired with certain majors, there was nothing in the CCPI report, and no proposals on the Senate floor, that would make any changes.

The CCPI report will come back to the next Faculty Senate meeting to clarify the definition of a program. I will be attending the SGA meeting this week to provide any further explanations or answer any lingering questions.

The article also offered complaints by some students that some faculty include class participation and attendance in determining a substantial portion of the course grade. Most faculty are very accommodating to students who have legitimate reasons for missing class, such as sanctioned athletic events or medical reasons. Instructor grading policy is set out in the course syllabus which is distributed the first week of classes. Students who are not comfortable with the instructor’s grading policies should consider another section or a different course.

Trustee Gradle allegedly stated: “professors excessively use videos and presentations to teach students the material as opposed to traditional lectures.” I surmise that most undergraduate students actually find videos and presentations a welcome method to present course material. In today’s best practices for teaching, a variety of approaches are suggested rather than just lecturing to accommodate students’ different learning styles.

Finally, I want to reinforce the fact that faculty have student success upmost in their minds and we work hard to earn student trust and provide an excellent education. We appreciate that you are here. While I am sorry that inaccurate information has been disseminated to the student body and the community, I hope that by this letter I can state the facts. If you have any further questions I encourage you to reach out to a Faculty Senator or to me at

SM-Rock @wiu.edu.

Steve Rock, Ph.D.

Chair, Faculty Senate