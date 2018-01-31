Stop auctioning off political offices

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It is no secret to those who know me that I lean very far to the politcal left. It is also no secret that I am very critical of our current administration, as well as many of the leading members of Congress.

What a lot of people don’t know about me is that I am also very critcal of the Democratic party. The specific criticism that I have for the Democratic party right now is that they simply cannot learn a lesson.

For some reason, the Democratic party feels the need to pander to the richest person they can find in order to win an election. There are certain members of the party who pander to bankers and Wall street, instead of listening to the average middle class voters.

Now, people who know me may realize that this is the exact same criticism I have of a lot of Republican politicians, and it’s true. The issue of money in politics is a bi-partisan issue. It affects both sides of the aisle.

But the difference is that one party purports to be better. One party campaigns on the idea of a fair and just democracy, but then will turn around and auction off the election to the highest bidder. At least when the Republicans do it they aren’t being hypocritical.

If you’ve been keeping up with semi-local political news, you may know what I’m talking about. Or if you’ve recently turned on a television or seen an ad on the internet, you might have a clue as to what my current issue is.

Recently, the airwaves have been filled to the brim with ads for JB Pritzker, who is running for the the Democratic endorsment for Governor, and he has a lot of support.

Why are Democratic voters supporting him? There are people who will (rightfully) condemn Trump’s presidency for his lack of political experience and then in the same breath endorse Pritzker, a man whose only qualification seems to be having been the heir to the Hyatt fortune.

Working in business is not the same thing as working in government. We should elect leaders from the ground up. If you want to become governor, perhaps you should start out working as a leader in your town. Our political leaders should work their way up from the bottom, so that our governors know how to work with our legistlators and our city leaders.

We need to stop selling our poltical offices to the highest bidder. There needs to be legislative campaign finance reform. But there also needs to be a paradigm shift among the American people. We need to start realizing that you shouldn’t have to be rich to be a politician.