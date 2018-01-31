Necks prepare for back-to-back meets

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Western Illinois men and women’s indoor track and field teams will have two back-to-back meets this Friday and Saturday. The first competition will be at the SIU Invitational in Carbondale, Ill. The following day will be the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Ind. The indoor season has been off to a good start for both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Last Saturday, the Leathernecks faced off against the University of Iowa at the Black and Gold Premier in Iowa City, Iowa. Many broke personal best records. In the women’s division, freshman Victoria Adesola shaved off time in the 60-meter hurdles from her previous time with 9.96. Sophomore Abigail Richter had a fourth place performance in the 3000-meter run in 10:37.24. Her placement time was a college best overall in the competition.

Continuing with the women’s division, the field events also had several new place finishes. Freshman Claire Young placed 3rd overall in the high jump at 1.58 meters. Freshman Amelia Peterson also set a personal best in the triple jump with a mark of 11.46 meters, placing her in sixth. Senior Jasmine Brown took 6th overall in the long jump (5.44 meters), and recorded Western’s best effort in the event.

In the men’s running division, sophomore Josh Kirby improved his previous time of 8.52 from the John Craft Invitational, to 8.36 this past Saturday in the 60-meter hurdles. The 800-meter run was a big win for Western with fourth, fifth and sixth place finishes from freshmen Corey Moody (1:56.80), Cayson Frerichs (2:00.74) and Quintin Thurman (2:05.31).

Not only were better finishes being made on the track, but on the field for the men. Sophomore Michael Rinella defeated Iowa’s Daniel Gaynes in the pole vault matchup with 14 feet, 3.25 inches. Freshmen Jace Norman and Elliot Gongora conclude the highlights with back-to-back finishes in the high jump with 1.88 meters.

Both the men and women had their best indoor times in the 4X400. Rinella, Moody, Norman and sophomore Justin Montalto came in at 3:29.42 for the men’s time. Freshman Hailey Tranchitella, senior Jamieria Stennis, and sophomores Megan Reed and Rachel Hilton came in at 4:09.45.

The Southern Illinois University Salukis have also had an impressive indoor season thus far, especially with their last meet on Jan. 19, at the Vanderbilt Invitational, in Nashville, TN.

Red shirt sophomore Megan Krolak made her debut at the Vanderbilt Invitational in the 3000-meter run. Krolak finished at 10:08.84, placing 29th in a field of 74 runners. Senior Kelly O’Shea finished in 44th place in the same event at 10:23.02. These two women along with Western’s Richter will be a force to reckon with.

For the Salukis, both the men’s and women’s teams placed in the top 10 in the 4X400. The women’s relay that consisted of: senior Alicia Reed, junior Tyjuana, red shirt senior Chrissa and sophomore Shafiqua Maloney, finished seventh in the contested race that featured 25 entrants. The women finished at 3:45.38, the fifth-fastest time in school history, along with best time in the Missouri Valley Conference this season. The men’s 4X400 with freshmen Johnny McGluen, Canoy Tyree, and juniors Kevin Turner and Warren Hazel, came in at 3:16.38, finishing in seventh.

There will be some tough competition this weekend, but agility and dedication are what’s needed for the Leathernecks to dominate against the Saluk