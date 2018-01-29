2nd Annual Womens March Draws Celebrity Advocates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Women’s March is a worldwide display of empowerment and activism for women of all identities. The mission of the Women’s March is to end oppression against women and to demand the equality and respect that all human beings have the right to.

The second annual Women’s March was held on Jan. 20, 2018 in multiple cities around the globe, such as New York, Honolulu, and San Carlos, Mexico.

These marches attracted hundreds of thousands of determined participants, who all share a common goal. Women (and men) of all shapes, sizes, and identities marched on Jan. 20 for Women’s rights.

Many celebrities took part in the protest, such as, Amy Schumer, Whoopi Goldberg, Adele, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Though there were many people, speakers, and performances, a few have spread through online media into the hearts of many.

The Women’s March has become a very impactful movement in the fight for women’s rights and equality.

Halsey, an American singer-songwriter, performed an extremely impactful poem at the Women’s March Rally this year.

This poem, titled “A Story Like Mine”, instantly caught fire on the internet. “A Story Like Mine,” details Haley’s personal experiences with sexual assault, as it has occurred both to herself and to her best friend.

This heart-wrenching poem hits home for anyone who has experienced sexual assault or who knows someone who has experienced sexual assault.

Even for those who are not familiar with the effects of sexual assault can feel the hurt and desperation from her voice and through her words.

Sexual Assault is never an easy thing to discuss, but it is a vital conversation to have.

Natalie Portman, an American actress and an avid supporter of the Time’s Up Initiative, gave an extremely impactful speech at the Women’s March Rally.

In her speech, Natalie Portman outlined her experiences being sexually objectified in the film industry, and stated that she “understood very quickly, even as a 13-year-old… that men would feel entitled to discuss and objectify [her] body to [her] great discomfort.”

Micro-aggressions against women are still extremely prevalent today, and Portman’s speech outlines what these microaggressions look like.

Portman shares her story living in an “Environment of Sexual Terrorism.” Pointing out that men are still the dominant nominees and winners in award shows, to sharing her own experiences with body shaming, and threats toward her, Portman joins the other strong woman who stood up for women worldwide.

The Women’s March has become such an iconic movement in history. As a nation there is so much progress being made when it comes to the battle against sexual assault.

From hashtags on social media such as #metoo and #timesup, to marches and rallies and worldwide movements such as It’s On Us.

There is no doubt that this attention is changing the way that society sees sexual assault.

Both Halsey and Portman illustrate that sexism and sexual assault has no color, no body type, and no Activists like Halsey continuously speak out against sexual assault, and there will be no rest, because “Lord knows there’s a war to be won.” A war against sexual assault, and a war for the equal treatment of women.

Halsey states in the second to last stanza of her poem, “It’s 2018 and I’ve realized nobody is safe as long as she is alive, and every friend that I know has a story like mine… and that’s why we’re here, and that’s why we rally.”