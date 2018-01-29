XFL To Return In 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Rumors have been circulating for a couple months that Vince McMahon, chairman, and owner of WWE and founder of Alpha Entertainment was going to bring back the infamous XFL.

The XFL was an attempt by WWE and NBC, who had lost the rights to show NFL games to CBS, to change the game of football.

In the middle of the Attitude Era, a period when WWE had more adult-oriented content on their programs, the XFL was sold with an emphasis on sex and violence. It was hyped as “real” football with fewer penalties.

The XFL only lasted through the 2001 season. Though it did change things, some of which we see in the NFL to this day. It was deemed a failure.

On January 25th, 2018 it was released that McMahon was going to announce the return of the XFL later that afternoon. It was announced by McMahon that this would be a separate entity from the WWE.

McMahon is self-funding the project through his new company Alpha Entertainment.

During his press conference on Thursday McMahon said that they were going to give the game of football back to fans.

He stated that “We are going to ask a lot of questions and listen to players, coaches, medical experts, technology executives, members of the media, and anyone else who understands and loves the game of football.”

McMahon said that more importantly, they are going to listen to fans. With some of the ideas released during the press conference, the potential to be a lot faster and have simpler rules.

McMahon says that they “will present a shorter, faster pace, family-friendly, and easy to understand game.” The league will start out with eight teams each with a 40-man roster, 13 less than a regular NFL roster.

It will be a 10-game regular season with two semi-finals and a championship game.

McMahon also says that “the quality of the human being is going to be as important as the quality of player.” According to USA Today McMahon said “We want someone who does not have any criminality associated with them whatsoever. In the XFL even if you have a DUI, you will not play in the XFL.”

The XFL is going to be multiplatform to engage with the audience and customize the viewing experience.

A big switch from the original XFL is that there will be no crossover of

WWE talent. McMahon also stated that he is planning on hiring people that know what they are doing.

They have yet to make any decisions on what cities they will choose to host teams.

McMahon said emphatically that their league will have absolutely nothing to do with politics or social issues they are there to play football.

According to ESPN despite the fact that the season is only 10 weeks McMahon said the contract will be a 52-week job, so players can work in the communities where they play.

I think that if they remember the mistakes of their past and

do what they are planning to do it will be a success. The XFL Kicks off 2020.