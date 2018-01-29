Has Apple lost it’s appeal

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Loyalty. It is likely that the majority of Apple customers are simply devoted.

Apple used to be the leading computer manufacturer in the world and made state of the art machines. For the most part, they still do. However, they make things differently.

Apple has escaped the period of exclusivity, to mainstream. Since the iPhone was first introduced

in 2007, people have jumped on the smartphone train. Over a billion units have been sold since its introduction and numbers don’t seem to be falling.

This poses a problem. The problem doesn’t occur in the technology itself. Processors, screens, and interface are all top-notch. The problem is the appeal. Apple seems to make their products as attractive as possible.

For instance, their television ads for the new iPhone X flash close-ups of the screen (which is amazing) animating colorful, live images. While it is incredible, is it what Apple is about?

Currently, yes. Some people will agree, and others won’t. Apple changed their target demographic from professionals, to consumers. Reason being they need to compete with competitors such as Samsung and Google.

Apple used to be a computer company who happened to make cell phones. Now it’s the other way around. Their sales in iPhones have dwindled versus sales in Macs and other products.

Let’s face it; Apple bit themselves in the butts. They introduced something so amazing and capable, and made their other amazing products obsolete. Other companies caught on to the smart phone revolution, and have seemingly left Apple in the dust.

As an Apple fan-boy, I can see where they are better. Their interface is more intuitive to the artist or musician. Their products all harmoniously sync up with each other. I love how the iPhone feels in my hand, and I love Mac’s interface.

However, the issue at hand is not whether Apple is better, its whether or not Apple has lost its identity.

Professionals, like video editors and photographers, used to prefer Final Cut Pro. It was designed with professional, Hollywood-grade usage in mind. The first seven versions of it were widely regarded as the best editing software available by professionals.

Then there was Final Cut Pro X. This version of Final Cut Pro took away the adaptability of the interface. It made it difficult to idealize the screen depending on what a given person was working on. The flow for effects

editing, and color correction no longer made sense. These are just a couple of issues.

So, what happened?

Apple followed the money and appealed to the consumer, rather than the professional. Its machines have reflected this character.

The new MacBook Pros lack SD card slots, USB ports, and even auxiliary jacks. This is simply appalling for a company who calls its product MacBook “Pro.” Not a single professional videographer or photographer uses a professional-grade camera without an SD card.

Apple has abandoned the exclusivity of its products. They used to captivate users with ease and help produce amazing content.

Not that they still don’t, but they seem to ignore the justified pickiness of professionals by taking away basic features that are useful.

Apple is no longer the professional’s PC. That happened as soon as they betrayed the professional.