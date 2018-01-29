Dance Marathon in final stretch

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Last Wednesday, members of the WIU Dance Marathon organization held a fundraising event at the west McDonald’s, as well as a Spring Miracle Jeans Day in anticipation of the upcoming Dance Marathon.

According to Dance Marathon Vice President of External Relations Mark Lahtinen, they raised over $10,000 throughout the day by allowing WIU employees to dress in casual jeans for a minimum donations of $5. They also partnered with a local Mcdonald’s restaurant to donate 15% of each order to the organization.

These events are part of a national effort to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. The culmination of this effort will be on Feb. 24, when WIU students and participants from the Macomb community will come together for 12 hours in support of sick children, their families, as well as the doctors and nurses that care for them.

According to Dance Marathon articipants can dance, sing, or just socialize, as long as they stay on their feet for the whole time. If you can’t dance, don’t worry! Dance Marathon president Mackenzie Lyons says,

“Many people when the hear the words ‘Dance Marathon’ get scared because they can’t dance. But little do they know, when it comes to Dance Marathon, bad dancing saves the lives of so many kids.”

According to Lahtinen, Dance Marathon has already made an impact on many students here at Western. The reason he is involved is because “of the hands on connection we are able to have with the kids.”

Others, such as Lyons, say that they have been able to meet and talk to children who were personally influenced by this program.

Students around campus may have already seen t-shirts and hats with the slogan “For the Kids” representing Dance Marathon’s children oriented purpose. New clothing will be available for purchase over the next course of the next month, with proceeds going directly to the charity.

This will be Dance Marathon’s fifth year at WIU, and their goal for 2018 is to raise $150,000. This is following last year’s success, where they surpassed their goal of $100,000 with a record-breaking $123,200.

If this year’s goal is reached, WIU Dance Marathon will have raised a grand total of $419,000, nearly half a million dollars. Currently they have raised approximatley $40,000, twenty-six percent of the total goal.

Students still looking to get involved can sign up for the event or make a donation by visiting tinyurl/yc4oe9dr