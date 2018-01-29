Sigma Sigma Sigma to host run/ walk

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Macomb Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority is beginning their latest philanthropic initiative this spring with an inaugural cancer walk/run fundraiser for the American Cancer Society on Sunday, March 4.

Tri Sigma Philanthropy Chairman, Lindy Geisler organized this event with a community effort in mind.

“My sorority is putting this event together for the first time ever and we are looking to get the community involved.” Giesler said.

Geisler has been personally affected by cancer along with other women in her sorority which is one of the many reasons they have decided to host the event.

“Personally, my father was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and many women in my chapter have been affected by the disease,” Giesler said. “I also know many people in the community have been effected by it. The American Cancer Society is an organization that touches many people, not only WIU or Tri Sigma, but the entire community.”

The run will be two miles long and will begin 11 a.m. in Chandler Park where it will also come to a close. Registration for the race is $20 per person and is open until Feb. 15. The Sports Corner is also co-sponsoring the event and they will announce the winners at the conclusion of the race. The event will also host motivational speakers for those that are going through tough times with cancer. Only one confirmed speaker has been named at this time and it is a member of the Tri Sigma sorority who has recently undergone surgery due to her battle with cancer.

All proceeds for the event will be donated to the American Cancer Society who funds research, supports patients and spreads information about how to prevent the disease across the world.