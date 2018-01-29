Farrow leads with career record

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a strong showing at home, the Western Illinois University Leathernecks recorded their 6th conference win of the season with a 97-72 win over the North Dakota State University Bison. The Leathernecks solidify their record of 16-6 and 6-2 in The Summit League while the Bison drop to 8-13 and 1-6 in conference.

This Saturday match up came off of a record-breaking performance as Western defeated the University of Denver Pioneers in a highlight reel game, when they broke the NCAA single game record of most combined threes made. The Leathernecks didn’t stop their roll and started off hot, scoring four three-point baskets in only six minutes. The Bison were able to keep up with Western’s offense and closed out the first quarter shooting 60 percent from the field, trailing by only six.

The second quarter, Western went on a 10-3 run and never looked back. This run started off with the defense from the Leathernecks tallying up a total of 14 steals and forcing 21 turnovers. The Leathernecks never stopped being aggressive and continued to shoot beyond the arc. Blumer went 5-10, Pryor 2-5, Braun 2-2 and finally the offensive player of the night Michelle Farrow shooting 7-11 beyond the arc and tallying up a total of 25 points. This sets a new career record for Farrow.

To close out the game, Western finished shooting 3 after 3 and despite breaking the record once last Wednesday, the Leathernecks were not satisfied with just 18 threes, but instead decided to drop 19. This offensive performance once again broke the record for Western Illinois in the most attempted threes made in one game. Leatherneck head coach JD Gravina was pleased with the pace and efficiency that the Purple and Gold played with all night.

“I thought we did a very good job of keeping the pedal to the metal,” Gravina said. “Our offense was really clicking, and we did a much better job with our spacing and making more quality movements. We were making the right read and made the right plays for some good scoring opportunities.”

Despite the loss, the Bison had a standout performance from Sarah Jacobson who scored 26 points and got 7 rebounds. As one of the tallest teams in the conference, it came as no surprise that they out rebounded Western. Their tall forwards tallied 7 blocks in this matchup and they rank first in that category.

Western just couldn’t be stopped after their explosive win in Denver and look to continue their offensive power into the next matchup facing the Summit League leaders South Dakota in Vermillion.