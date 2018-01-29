Best to bet on Brady in Super Bowl LII

Next weekend contains one of the most important events of the year. For those of you who know what I’m talking about, you have been waiting many months for this day. Not only is it anticipated by sports fans, just about the whole United States will be tuning in to watch this event. Now whether it’s for the actual game, the commercials, or the half-time show is up to you. However, there is another reason people have become interested in the Super Bowl. That reason is proposition bets.

For those of you that don’t know what that is, a proposition bet or “prop bet” is a bet made regarding the occurrences in a game but not directly affecting the game’s final outcome.

I’m sure people have been betting on games since sports began, however prop bets have become tremendously popular over the last couple of years.

At one point, I could imagine the Super Bowl only entertained football fans. However, this specific game attracts much more. Whether that’s sports fans, commercial lovers or gamblers, it appeals to many. According to ESPN, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook now has about 400 prop bets up. Prop bets can range from anything to the final score of the game to total yardage of all touchdowns to which team will have the most first downs.

In many of these bets, it seems as if the New England Patriots are the favorited team. Quarterback Tom Brady is favorited to win MVP 4-5 compared to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles at 3-1.

Super Bowl 52 is a rematch of Super Bowl 39, where the Patriots beat the Eagles 24-21. Both teams have since lost many pivotal players except one, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady is in search of his 6th championship ring and he currently holds just about every major Super Bowl record for a quarterback. At the age of 40, Brady has started in 251 regular season games, 36 playoff games and will be playing his 8th Super Bowl game.

Foles is on the other side of the spectrum in comparison to Brady. Foles was the Eagles backup quarterback until starting quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL in December. Foles had three regular season starts and was able to defeat both the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs. Foles resume is surely nothing near his opponent’s, but, in his last couple of games he has managed to have three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 122.1. The Eagles’ offense is going to give the Patriots a much harder time than the Jaguars did in the AFC championship. Foles has solid teammates, weapons and coaching around him.

Surely the favorite is set to be the Patriots, it is hard to bet against Bill Belichick and Brady. If you’re confident enough in your beliefs, you could possibly win some money. These prop bets have allowed people who typically wouldn’t watch this game to become some of the most involved fans.