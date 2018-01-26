Joyner appreciates life journey

Mercedes Joyner, 22, of Aurora IL smiles about her hardwork determination and persistance in pursuit of her master's degree in communications at Western.

Western Illinois University Communication Graduate student Mercedes Joyner, of Aurora, Ill. developed a hardworking mentality and learned from her African-American roots to maintain high standards and a refutable reputation as an African-American woman.

“My family culture has been predominantly a mixture of being a self-aware black American woman while being conscious of how the world responds to not only myself but others who may be different from me,” Joyner said. My parents were very realistic when raising me and my sisters but presented and upheld a certain standard to ensure our discipline and success would be of the highest level that we could obtain.”

Growing up in a household of prestige and high standards, it wasn’t until she got older that Joyner began to appreciate the success her parents instilled in her and her siblings.

“Education wasn’t only a conversation but a requirement in my household,” Joyner said. “Growing up with well-rounded and educated parents, not just on the collegiate level but on the commonsense level has been a blessing. It’s put me in better situations rather than if I would have just gone with certain decisions of my own.”

Joyner’s mother is a nurse while her father is an independent entrepreneur owning many clothing businesses. The presence of Joyner’s father in her life helped her become independent and develop entrepreneurial skills.

“My father has been an influence of my whole life, in fact my first whole sentence included me asking my father how he was making a specific piece of clothing,” Joyner said. “Being around a business owner since birth has not only powered my love for communication but also networking.”

Joyner’s mother has also had an impact on the way she values her time and how she treats others within her life. She has been taught to not get caught up in the litle things that occur on a day to day basis.

Being an individual who studies communication, Joyner focuses on forming a balance between listening and talking effectively.

“Balance is key but with the lifestyles we live today,” Joyner said. “I’m not sure if it can truly be obtained thus we tend to create what we think is a way of balance for ourselves. My parents have taught me so many lessons individually and collectively that I could never repay them but as I step into womanhood and my adulthood I try my best to follow a path that has been laid out for me.”

To maintain a level head and triumph in the face of disaster, Joyner remains humble and understands life is much bigger than her. She grasps the concept that life is a big picture made from the small things that people do when faced with adversity.

Joyner also has philosophies, parables, and proverbs as motivation to get through life and become as wise as possible.

“My favorite philosophy is ‘to change the world you must affect people’s mindsets, implant the idea and let them claim it as their own,’” Joyner said. “This speaks to who we are as individuals, understanding that every human has a selfish part to them but to make a difference you must appeal to them.”