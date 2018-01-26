Western engage students in Activities Fair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University’s Grand Ballroom over capacitated Wednesday afternoon as Leathernecks in search of an extracurricular explored over a hundred different clubs and organizations at the Student Activities Fair.

There were more than 125 student organizations advertising at the event. The fair was a great way for students to get involved on campus and to see what organizations Western has to offer.

Approximately a quarter of the booths were designated for sport clubs, including the Wrestling Club, Lacrosse, Ultimate Frisbee, Paintball, Dodge-ball and Roller hockey. The Western Equestrian Club, devoted to horseback riding, was also in attendance and doesn’t require you to own a horse to participate.

According to former president of the Wrestling Club, Fil Czarnecki, there are a multitude of clubs at Western that students can get involved with. Clubs aren’t solely related to sports, but also include the genres of Hall Government, political interest clubs, Gamers guild, film, food and finance clubs.

“Going to college doesn’t mean you have to be out of shape,” said Czarnecki. “Just because high school is over doesn’t mean that your athletic career has to be over too.”

One of the most interesting organizations at the Student Activities Fair was Love Your Melon, an apparel brand dedicated to ending pediatric cancer. The company has representatives at over 800 schools across the country and donates half of their proceeds to non-profit organizations, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Not only are we raising money to end cancer, we’re making a personal impact on the life of a child in the hospital,” said Taylor Jordan, a Western crewmember. “Last year we sent care packages that had toys, and hats and our Love Your Melon crew raised over $2,000 for Team Reid. Team Reid is a foundation set up for Reid Brewer, a child who tragically passed away from neuroblastoma last year.”

Various Greek organizations were in attendance to advertise to interests and recruit new members. The PanHellenic Council had representatives from each of the six sororities, as did the Interfraternity Council for its 11 fraternity chapters. There were also professional Greek organizations present like the business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi, and Western’s art fraternity, Kappa Pi.

“Not only has (Delta Sigma Pi) helped me become more prepared for the professional world, but an employer would love to see it on my resume”, said Jose Sanchez on his membership in the business fraternity.

The Office of Student Activities (OSA) hosts the fair each semester. OSA invites all students who are interested in joining a student organization to attend.

If any students are interested in volunteer opportunities, there will be a Volunteer Fair at the same time and date, in the University Union Gallery.

For more information about student activities and getting more involved on campus, contact the Office of Student Activities at 309-298-3232.