Western extends and expands on recruitment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Despite steady declines in enrollment, Western Illinois University’s recruitment initiatives continue to find ways to reach markets across the state of Illinois.

According to Director of Admissions Seth Miner, in contrast to other perceptions, Western has been increasing recruitment efforts across the state in order to attract more students despite an upward trend of Illinois high school graduates seeking higher education out of state.

“Each one of our admissions counselors are visiting the high schools, encouraging them to apply and building value with students, that ‘Western value,” Miner said.

Statistics show that nearly half of all students who attend Western Illinois University come from the Chicagoland area. According to Miner, that results from a number of qualities, such as population shifts and the ease of access to Western from Chicago.

“Forty-nine percent of our students end up coming from the Chicago area, that’s where we are seeing a lot of our increase, but we have always had that pipeline, we are an Amtrak city,” Miner said. “When you look at high school graduate enrollments, you are seeing a shift from rural communities to urban communities, so you are going to see a bigger presence on campus from larger cities than from rural areas.”

Outside of Chicago however, recruitment efforts continue. University Relations’ Darcie Shinberger said that Western continues to utilize diverse tactics in order to recruit more students.

“We don’t just focus on one area in our marketing campaigns, we focus on a variety of areas in a variety of mediums, from traditional such as newspapers, radio and television and digital,” Shinberger said. “We also do a lot of specialty advertising in Illinois, especially around the holidays such as in theaters throughout the state.”

Additionally, Shinberger said that the university targets individual academic programs, such as law enforcement, in order to draw people to some of Western’s signature programs.

“We know for instance that the College of DuPage has a really successful law enforcement and homeland security focus so we are focusing marketing efforts there because we know at that school there are a lot of student interested in transferring into a four-year program,” Shinberger said.

Students who attended theaters in Illinois in the surrounding states may also of seen specialty advertisements over the last few months.

“We do some of our marketing efforts around the holidays, including Missouri, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin, usually from Black Friday to after the first of the year, such as in movie theaters to do some specialty ads since that’s when a lot of people are going to movie,” Shinberger.

Focusing locally, Western also is planning a new experience for prospective students.

“In the local market, on Feb. 7, we have a welcome reception for area high school students,” Miner said. “We sent out invitations to sophomores, juniors and seniors inviting them to come to campus, which is going to be hosted at the President’s university residence, and then we will take them to a basketball game on campus to show them a different side of the university.”

These initiatives are a part of what Miner described to increase interest in the opportunities he believes students can find at Western.

“We want to show them something different, but also let them know how invested our faculty, staff and president are in the local market.”

This article is a follow up to Jan. 17, 2018’s article “Springfield struggle: Capital students unattracted to Western.”