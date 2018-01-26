Women’s monologues to impute empowerment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University introduces “The Vagina Monologues,” a global activist movement whose goal is to abolish violence against women that raises funds and awareness through the productions of Eve Ensler.

“The Vagina Monologues,” is a play created from the powerful stories of women around the world, and its purpose is to act as a catalyst for the empowerment of women. Eve Ensler, who based the art off the many interviews she conducted, wrote “the Vagina Monologues” in 1994. “The Vagina Monologues” tells stories of women with different identities that span from race, gender, sexual orientation, and more. This play empowers people to step up, and take action to help end violence against women, as this is the mission of the national V-Day campaign.

V-Day is a movement that acts as a catalyst for these many forms of activism, and any funds raised are used to support local shelters and crisis centers. The V-Day movement has raised over $120 million, and has also educated millions about the problem of violence against women. The first adaptation of “The Vagina Monologues” was performed at Western in 2001, and over the years the monologues have been gaining more popularity on campus.

It is no surprise that the Women’s Center here on campus accepted the challenge of performing this wonderful play for the past 17 years, and now continues the tradition. “The Vagina Monologues” is composed of many short monologues directly relating to sexuality and empowerment of women.

Mychele Montgomery, a graduate student with the Women’s Center, said the monologues aren’t restricted for one gender, and men often times enjoy the monologues and the powerful spirits achieved from it.

“The Vagina Monologues are enjoyable for men too,”Montgomery said. “The Vagina Monologues not only encompasses all different types of women, but also supports an inclusive environment where all are welcome. Women of all shapes, sizes, majors, and academic credits will be found on stage this February, continuing the empowering tradition that is V-Day.”

According to Lindsay Gleason, a senior at Western and president of Feminine Action Alliance has taken part in “The Vagina Monologues” for the past three years. The event is empowering to women and gives them a sense of hope and strength.

“This production means so much to me because it is one of the only yearly events worldwide and campus-wide that allows women to be proud of their bodies, empowers women, and gives women the space to grow and become stronger through the support of other strong women,” Gleason said.

“The Vagina Monologues” are set to take place Feb. 9-11, and will be held at Western’s Multicultural Center. Tickets bought in advance will be $5 for students and $7 for non-students; and tickets purchased at the door will be $8 for students and $10 for non-students. Tickets purchased in advance can be found in the MCC Women’s Center, at the University Union, and from any “Vagina Monologues” cast member. Doors will open for seating, feminist mocktails, a photo-booth, and a special pre-show performance at 6:30p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, and at 1:30p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency (WIRC-CAA), which supports survivors of both sexual and domestic violence.