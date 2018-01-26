Track and Field looks to ground Hawkeyes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Western Illinois University indoor track and field team will head to the Black and Gold Premier this Friday to compete against the University of Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa.

The event will be a two-day competition. The meet begins on Friday at 3 p.m. with the weight throw competition. On Saturday the additional field events will begin at noon, followed by the running events at 2 p.m.

The last time Western competed was last weekend at the John Craft Invitational hosted by Eastern Illinois University Panthers. The Purple and Gold placed third in the invite, which helps motivate them for another successful finish for this weekend’s competition.

During last weekend’s meet, senior Jasmine Brown had a pair of second place finishes in the long and triple jump. Brown finished with 5.45 meters in the long jump, and 11.87 meters in the triple jump.

Right behind her was freshman Amelia Peterson, who finished third in the long jump with a mark of 5.34 meters, and fourth in the triple jump at 11.03 meters. Sophomore Michaela Busch finished third in the high jump at 1.57 meters.

The Leathernecks would continue to shine in the field events with freshmen Nick Olson and C’Andria Campbell in the throwing events. Campbell placed fourth with 12.15-meter throw and Olson in fifth with a 14.91-meter throw. Concluding the field event highlights was sophomore Michael Rinella, who placed third in the pole vault at 4.24 meters. The sophomore has now added back-to-back third place finishes in a row.

In the track events, both sophomore Josh Kirby, and freshman Hailey Tranchitella took first place in their respective events.

Kirby won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.52 seconds. Tranchitella won the 600-meter at a time of 1:41.29. Senior Jamieria Stennis took second in the 400-meter dash at 1:01.07. Along with their individual performances, Stennis, Tranchitella, senior Raytoria Richardson, and sophomore Abigail Richter took second in the distance medley. Freshman Dylan Smerillo concludes the track wins with his impressive finish in the 200-meter dash (23.00), which placed him in third.

In addition to all the excitement on the field, a new coach has been added to the Leatherneck team. Dian Wholey has had a 30-year career coaching national and collegiate level conferences. She has also assisted Team USA, holding several coaching and managerial positions with the USA Track & Field.

On Tuesday, Wholey announced her determination to help the Purple and Gold continue to strive for this season.

“I’m very excited to be a member of the Western Illinois Athletic Department family and be a part of the University,” Wholey said. “I’ll be working with a very knowledgeable staff, and a young team that has a bright future ahead. I had a chance to meet with several members of the team, and they seem very energetic and positive. I’m eager to put my stamp [on this program] and help everyone achieve their goals to be better athletically and academically.”