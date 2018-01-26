‘I just signed your death warrant’

In the world of sports, many of us fans long for touchdowns, slam dunks, home runs, and even chip shots. However, once every four years, the eyes of the world embraces sports that are not typically covered. Every Summer Olympics, American homes tune into the Olympic coverage to watch Michael Phelps win yet another gold medal, or to gaze upon Usain Bolt blazing across a finish line, but recently the world fell in love with the “Final Five” gymnasts, but unfortunately, so did a man named Larry Nassar.

The group of girls who go by the “Final Five” are Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, and Simone Biles. Each one of these girls made their country proud and represented America about as well as any Olympian ever has, but recently news broke that their athletic trainer, Nassar, had been sexually assaulting them and many other teenage girls for decades.

In the official report filed against Nassar, more than 150 women claimed victim to sexual assault from Nassar. Those that were affected by Nassar were Raisman, Biles, and Douglas.

In Biles’ testimony she wrote, “It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the ‘special’ treatment. This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone I was told to trust.”

Biles was not the first, nor the last patient of Nassar’s to come out. Raisman accused Nassar of assault, but she was also at Nassar’s latest hearing where he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in Prison.

“Larry, you do realize now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time are now a force and you are nothing,” Raisman said. “I am no longer the little girl you met in Australia when you began grooming and manipulating. You are pathetic to think anyone would have sympathy for you. You think this is hard for you? Imagine how all of us feel. Imagine how it feels to be an innocent teenager in a foreign country; hearing a knock on the door, and it’s you… lying on my stomach with you on bed, with you insisting your inappropriate touch would help to heal my pain… We will use our voices to make sure you get what you deserve.”

Finally, justice was served to a criminal that should, and will endure isolation for the rest of his life. However, there is push back on how Judge Rosemarie Aquilina handled this case. Nassar wrote a letter to Judge Aquilina saying that the media manipulated the victims and that everything he did was medical. After the judge read his plea aloud to the courtroom, she tossed the letter and condescendingly asked if he would like to withdraw his plea.

Later in the trial right after she said that Nassar was sentenced up to 175 years, she said, “I just signed your death warrant.”

If the issue at stake was theft, vandalism, drug distribution, or counterfeiting, I would be the first to brush this aside and I probably would not ever think twice about Nassar’s crimes. However, sexual assault to minors that were all forced to see him everyday makes the judge’s actions completely and utterly justified.

I am not a lawyer, but if there was a way to isolate this man even longer, I wish she would have done that. After 150 women accused him of assault, did he think he had the right to ask for sympathy? I give O.J. Simpson more sympathy than I give Nassar.

If you are in the minority and think that Judge Aquilina was in the wrong, shame on you. I would feel the exact same way if it were just one of the gymnasts, but 150 women were silenced out of fear. I pray that Nassar rots in a cell that sits beside Jerry Sandusky.

Even though many of the women will not get the justice that they deserve, Judge Aquilina made sure the record was set straight. Only God will have enough grace to protect a man of this stature. However, Larry Nassar said one thing right in his plea, “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” Nassar will face hell’s fury for the rest of his life.