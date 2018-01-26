Don’t forget to care for yourself

What exactly comes to mind when you think of “self-care?” Some may think it is a whole day of staying in bed, binge-watching Netflix and pigging out all while under their favorite blankets. Others may think it is a day of soaking in the tub with a brightly colored bath bomb and face mask. It may be relaxing but I’m talking about a completely different type of self-care.

The one where you detox your mind of all negative energies and remove yourself from bad situations and relationships. It is a concept that should receive more attention, being self-aware has lead me to learn this. As a freshman in my second semester of college, self-care has never been more needed.

It can be the changes that your life needs for the sake of your success and happiness. Sometimes many people become so caught up with taking care of others and worrying about how others are feeling rather than taking care of their own self. I myself am guilty of this until I had come to my senses, therefore I’d like to share how important self-care is.

It can be difficult to look at the people you surround yourself with, and ask are they rooting for you? Or are they waiting for you to fall through the cracks? It is very important that you surround yourself with positive energy from people who are there to see you succeed.

Your confidence and the way you carry yourself has much more to do with the kind of people you hang around with than you think. It made me rethink what friends I was choosing to be around. Removing anything that is holding you back from your full potential is an important way of taking care of yourself, it is something to think deeply about but not dwell upon.

It is okay to turn off your notifications, stay in and not go out, what can you possibly miss out on by staying in one night? To have time to think about your future, your decisions and upcoming opportunities gives you the chance to set up for what is to come and learn as much as you can. It is okay to change your daily routine, and to be open to change.

Having an open mind is something I’ve learned to do while in college. This is a time of change, a new chapter of life that is going to teach you more than you realize. Change is necessary. As time passes by we are constantly evolving. Our minds are being shaped by every experience we are approached with.

It is okay to change your major, to rearrange your room; and change your mind about everything you thought you wanted. Change is inevitable and so many of us are afraid of it, but to be stuck in a rut of routine and become ignorant towards other possibilities is not a healthy way to live life. Let life take you where you are meant to go.