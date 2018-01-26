Single Korea unlikely

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Recently North Korea released a statement where Kim Jong-Un voiced his support for a unified Korea. Many people I spoke to were surprised by this. However it really isn’t that big of a deal.

North Korea has always been in support of joining the two nations, but no one should take this as an indicator that the regime is going to step down. They don’t want to join South Korea, they want South Korea to join them.

Because of this, it is incredibly unlikely that the two countries are going to begin the process of reunification anytime soon. No South Korean in their right mind would ever want to join their oppresive and dangerous nation to the north.

If there is to be any hope for reunification, it must be acompanied by the current regime stepping down, or at least loosening their hold on the country. All other avenues lead to disaster.

A military solution to the problem would be equally terrible for both the North and South, as well as for China, Japan and other nearby countries which would see massive floods of refugees fleeing the violence.

A peaceful solution would require an extreme amount of diplomatic compedence on part of the US president as well as the leaders of both Koreas, and the cooperation of China, which certainly does not want a US friendly state right on their border.

I truly hope that one day we will see a democratic unified Korea. But there are too many factors involved for me to be optimistic about it happening in the near future.