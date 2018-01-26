Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

To whom it may concern-

In response to the piece reported Jan 24, “A Major Problem with Minor Policy,” I would like to clarify some inaccuracies. As I stated in my previous letter to the editor, under the policy proposed by “some faculty” (nowhere did I state Faculty Senate proposed this), students could not minor within the same academic department. All this being said, the Faculty Senate chose to send the definitions of academic programming back to CCPI for further review.

Not reported in the article was my statement that this was now a non-issue, as it was not discussed during the 1/23 faculty senate meeting and the terms are still being reviewed by CCPI. While the propositions are not being discussed further at this time, they may be in the future.”

Madison Lynn

Director of Academic

Affairs

WIU Student Government