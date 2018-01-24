Fulbright scholar to speak in Macomb

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Jinan University Associate Professor Fanbin Zeng will visit Western Ilinois University on Tuesday, Feb. 13 to lecture on the usage of social media.

Zeng, who teaches in the College of Journalism and Communication at Jinan University, has previously worked as a teacher and researcher in China and is a Fulbright scholar. He specializes in new media and political communication.

His lecture, “The Relationship Between Social Media Use and Citizen Participation,” is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the University Union Sandburg Theater. He will also present a second lecture the same day at Spoon River College, room 106 at 1 p.m. titled “Social Media Use and Citizen Participation in the United States.”

The lectures are sponsored by the Fulbright Scholar Program’s Outreach Lecturing Fund, which allows scholars to travel to the United States and share their research and speak about their home country.

Both of his lectures cover open source tools and social networking platforms. According to a press release from University Relations, the lectures look at new opportunities for young people to take action despite declining news consumption and political knowledge levels in their demographic.

Zeng has previously been awarded research grants pertaining to political participation in China and the Internet, which he has published books and academic articles on as well.

More information can be obtained by contacting Western Art Professor Keith Holz at DK-Holz@wiu.edu.