ISP Troops save two from overdose

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troopers saved the lives of two motorists who suffered from drug overdose on Jan. 18 in Winnebago and Madison Counties.

An ISP Trooper responded to a motorist’s request for assistance on the ramp from I-270 Eastbound to I-255 Southbound in Madison County at 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the trooper found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat with bradypnea, or decreased respirations. The trooper gave the driver two doses of NARCAN (naxolone HCI) nasal spray prior to the victim becoming responsive. The driver and passenger who appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At 2:54 p.m., two ISP Troopers responded to a call in Winnebago County for a woman overdosing in a vehicle on the Mosey’s Liquor parking lot located at 4203 W. State St. in Rockford, Illinois. The troopers arrived and observed a bystander pulling a 20-year-old female out of the vehicle. The troopers saw the patient was pulseless and breathless. The troopers gave her NARCAN and performed CPR on the victim, restoring her breath and pulse. EMS then arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital for more treatment.