High School student instigates three-county car chase

The McDonough County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call at West Prairie High School in Sciota, Ill. yesterday, which placed the school on lockdown for the duration of the incident, and led to a car chase over three counties.

The call was made at 11:04 a.m., when a male juvenile student, 15, was reported threatening West Prairie High students and staff. Armed with knives, which were allegedly being thrown at the feet of another student, the male juvenile fled the school after the call was made.

The male juvenile was then located in a reportedly stolen truck by McDonough County deputies, who engaged in a pursuit effort. The chase, beginning in McDonough County and making its way through Henderson County, ended in Warren County, where the male juvenile was taken into custody in a field located on a farm south of Cameron, Illinois.

Following the chase, it was reported that several McDonough County Squad cars were damaged as a result of the male juvenile ramming or attempting to ram them with the stolen truck.

No injuries have been reported at West Prairie High School as a result of the incident. The school was placed on lock down into the afternoon. West Central School District in Biggsville, Ill. was also placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure when the chase entered Henderson County.

According to KWQC News, the juvenile was placed into detention and will be charged with aggravated battery, vehicle theft, criminal damage over $500 and fleeing from authority, in addition to other pending charges.

Further information is expected as this story develops. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.