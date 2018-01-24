Major problem with minor policy

SGA Director of Academic Affairs Madison Lynn, Student member to the Board of Trustees Wil Gradle and president Grant Reed discuss the faculty senate's major-minor policy.

SGA Director of Academic Affairs Madison Lynn, Student member to the Board of Trustees Wil Gradle and president Grant Reed discuss the faculty senate's major-minor policy.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Association (SGA) addressed a change in the major-minor policy that Western Illinois University’s faculty senate seeks to implement in the near future.

According to Madison Lynn, Director of Academic Affairs, the faculty senate made proposals to vote on the major-minor policy change which would prohibit students from minoring in their same academic college.

“The faculty senate is a voting committee comprised of professors from each academic college that vote on various university policies,” Lynn said. “They were going to make a proposition that would require students to not minor in their same academic college. For example, LEJA majors would be exempt from becoming a fire science or a homeland security minor.”

According to Lynn, If approved, the revised major-minor theory could prompt current and future Western students to continue their education elsewhere.

“As a student this is extremely detrimental,” Lynn said. “The logical thought process in degree planning for most students on this campus is to minor in their same academic college. One of the (faculty senate’s) suggestions to this is for students to pick up a second minor. That would obviously increase time spent on campus which would require them to take out loans and no one wants that. Ultimately these proposals can force students to leave WIU and look for other schools, and in a time of declining enrollment that’s exactly the opposite of what we want.”

To combat the proposals, Lynn suggested students form a letter writing committee and bring the faculty committee all the opinions of students who are affected by the change in theory.

The major-minor policy isn’t the only issue some SGA members has with the faculty senate, they also advocated student complaints about professors basing a high percentage of their grading scale on class participation and attendance.

“I’ve been speaking with some students who are involved with university athletics and its been a concern that’s been brought up, but professors are grading on attendance,” Lynn said. “This is a problem for athletes that have to travel long distances frequently and that can be detrimental to your grade. That’s not fair to those students.”

Student Member to the Board of Trustees Wil Gradle agreed professors excessively use videos and presentations to teach students the material as opposed to traditional lectures.

“It is worth while to say, we as the students take issue with a particular process or policy,” Gradle said. “Maybe it’s not the university coming out with policies to say they can do one thing or the other but rather students studying thoughts and opinions coming up with our own stance.”

Moving forward, SGA passed Bill of Appointment 2017.016-019 approving SGA president Grant Reed, Director of Technology Rome Hamm, Director of Student Services Killian Tracey and Senator of the Latin American Student Organization Alexander Lopez for the position of member to the Committee on Tuition Waiver and Talent Grants by a unanimous vote.

Hamm said the Committee on Tuition Waiver and Talent Grants dictate how the money is being dispersed and decide what areas will be funded.

“As a finance major and being involved in organizations that give out talent grants and tuition waivers I think its really important to put student voice on those kinds of committees and figure out the right way to give money back to the students.”

The next SGA meeting will be held next Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Capital Rooms located in the University Union.