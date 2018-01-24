Party on beaches

Winter break has come and gone, and many of us, myself included, are already counting down the days to spring break. This famous week of no school can bring different levels of excitement to different people. For some of us, it will bring the comfort of going back home to relax in our own beds. For others however, it means pulling together every last bit of your reimbursed student loan money to try to make your way to a beach somewhere.

The common debate for spring break is which destination is the best? South Padre, Texas has been on the up and coming these past few years with its spring break action but the real question is, has it fully beaten out the legendary Panama City Beach?

Urban Dictionary properly defines spring break as, “A week where all the dumb kids go to Cancun and all the level headed people get to relax.” If you are one of those dumb kids looking to soak up a little sun and get a little sand in-between your toes, then you may have been faced with the epic dilemma of where you are going to spend your week. The past two spring breaks I have gotten the liberty of spending mine in South Padre, but as amazing as it was I’m not entirely sure it takes the cake.

When it comes to pricing, a trip to Panama City Beach and a trip to South Padre are going to be roughly the same. Since South Padre is an island, it is considered to be much smaller, which in result means a lot less options when it comes to lodging and food. For lodging, in South Padre, you will find mostly all hotels or resorts. Panama City also has the mega-hotels and resorts but you will have more options when it comes to condos or renting from private owners.

As far as transportation while on your trip, both places are pretty comparable as well. Both locations are fully equipped with your regular Uber, Lyft and taxis. Many churches or other private organizations also cruise the streets giving free rides to spring breakers in the area. The night life is exceptional at both, but one big difference is going to be your closing times. Bars and clubs in Panama City Beach have a closing time of 4 a.m., whereas in South Padre they have a 2 a.m. closing time. Both destinations do have the 18+ age to get into the clubs but if you are one of the young ones be careful because they are both strict on their 21+ for alcoholic beverages.

The past few years Panama City Beach has seen a decline in their regular spring breakers due to a beach alcohol ban they enforced to try to keep their vacationers safer. However, last year they removed that ban. Keep in mind the beaches in both locations restrict glass bottles and keep your coolers close to you because theft is common.

Whether you are trying to blow the end of your change jar getting yourself to a beach this spring break, or simply going to catch up on sleep in the comfort of your own home, a week of no school work is always something to look forward to.