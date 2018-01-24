Republicans should worry about 2018

Now, more than ever, we are seeing a pattern in Washington of members of each party refusing to work or cooperate with the other party.

Most bills recently introduced have been more-or- less one sided, as the Republicans have held control of congress and the White House, and have used that to push their agenda, starting with the tax bill that many democrats protested and economists said would hurt the middle class. Most recently, it’s been apparently impossible, but absolutely necessary to develop a budget.

After a brief government shutdown, some Democrats caved in to the overpowering Republican Party’s plans, just to have some form of continuance for the government. This past year, more than ever, we have seen a more aggressive approach from Congress, as the House and Senate Republicans try to pass bills wanted by their supporters and President Trump. The question is, what’s the rush?

The reason is that 2018 is a major election year. While we don’t have people lining up for the presidency just yet (or at least not officially), a number of congressional seats are up for election. Every House seat is up for grabs where the Republicans hold a strong majority. With every seat up for election though, things can change. Many Conservatives are weary after state elections in primarily Conservative states, such as Virginia, have had an increase in Democratic winners last November, including a few long time incumbents losing their seats. The House could easily flip over night if a similar event were to occur. While only 34 of the seats in the Senate are up for election, the Republican majority is much slimmer there.

With 51 current seats and 8 up for election, Republicans could lose the majority during this election as well. The flip side with the senate is that many Democratic senators who voted for the short-term budget bill that did not have everything the party wanted, voted for the bill primarily out of fear that a government shutdown of large proportion would have hurt their chances of re-election. The 26 Liberal leaning seats are up for election and too great of a loss could kill the Democrats in the Senate. The Democrats may not be putting up much of a fight in congress but their strategy is simple, let President Trump represent the Republicans.

While just generally making himself and the country look bad, Trump is also bringing down the party. Many of the Congressional leaders he now works with did not always support him. In fact many opposed him up until he received the Republican nomination, even then, some members were not his biggest advocates.

In just a year, it’s been made very clear that most of the plans to help the middle class and working families that voted for Trump were made up of the same material those families and farmers use to fertilize their crops. People are starting to become aware that if conservative heavy Virginia can vote in someone who is transgender, a change could be coming. The one smart move President Trump made was picking Mike Pence to be his Vice President, making him nearly impeachable by Democrats.

Impeachment motions made by Democrats have been shot down by fellow Democrats because liberal congress members know the ultra conservative Pence would be able to move ultra conservative legislation a lot easier than Trump was able to.

The Democrats best hope to give President Trump a one way ticket out of D.C. is to control both the House and the Senate and to do what Pence and the Republican congress did to Obama near the end of his term. So until November, lets see if we can prevent the government from caving in on itself.