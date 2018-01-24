Letter to the Editor

In response to Madison Lynn, Jan, 22, 2018

Dear Editor,

In a University, (and that is still what we call ourselves) it is the faculty who determine what a university degree consists of. Consider the word “university” itself. It shares the same root with “universe.” That’s VERY broad. None of us have to get a “university” education, and WIU does not have to continue to call itself a university, but if we want the credentials of “university,” then our educations must be broad, we must be willing to expose ourselves to something outside our major. Otherwise, we are getting a training degree. Anyway, employers want to hire people who can think broadly and outside the box. If I were an employer, I’d be pretty bored with with candidate who couldn’t speak about her education outside of her major.

Holly A. Stovall, PhD

WIU alumna

Associate Professor of Women’s Studies (in unresolved arbitration)