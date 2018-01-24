Your degree isn’t better than anyone else’s

As a foreign languages major I, and perhaps many other students with non-STEM majors, get pretty frustrated when I talk to friends, family, and even strangers that insist that going to college and receiving an education can only be worth it if it leads to a high paying job. While I understand that some people value having money a great deal, I fully believe that the worth of an education goes far beyond the monetary value it can produce.

Just about any student can attest to the importance of learning new things. For many people, this importance comes from the fact that they will be more attractive to potential employers, or learn new skills that will one day allow them to earn more money. But there is an intrinsic value to learning as well. Classes that are geared towards learning about other cultures or time periods will go a great way into making you a more well rounded individual. It helps you to develop a crucial understanding of the world around you, that may not translate into instant financial success.

This type of education is incredibly important if we want to be good citizens in a democracy. In order to have our society function, we need to have the capacity to look beyond our own experiences and see things from other people’s point of view. Of course, it is certainly possible, but a broad education that isn’t entirely geared towards one set of principles will go a long way in developing and nurturing these traits.

But even ignoring the intrinsic value of a libral arts education, it is still incredibly rude and inconsiderate to criticize someone for their major. Don’t do that! If your goal is to get really rich one day and the way you decide to go about doing that is to study business or STEM, then good for you! But that does not give you the right to look down upon other people and students that you deem unworthy, simply becasue their career prospects aren’t as good as yours.